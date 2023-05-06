How to participate in War Thunder Mobile Open beta? 

Gaijin Entertainment has announced the commencement of the latest beta testing of their online military action title War Thunder Mobile. If you are an Android gamer interested in participating in the open beta, this feature will guide you through what you need to do and follow up with a little bit about the title. The latest entry in the longstanding franchise is sure to thrill its community.

Accessing the War Thunder Mobile open beta

Right now, the vehicular-combat simulator title is accessible only through an APK format on the official website. To participate, head to War Thunder Mobile’s official website and download the APK file. Remember that you must click on the enable installation button from unknown sources in your Android device to download the open beta.

It is important to note that the game is still in beta testing. There may be bugs and glitches that need to be fixed. Therefore, it is advisable to back up any important data on your device before commencing the installation process.

What to expect from War Thunder Mobile open beta?

During the beta testing phase, over 200 vehicles were spotted. Developers have also confirmed that new games will be created continuously, with a special focus on “most interesting and well-known vehicles of all types and eras."

One of the highlights of the open beta was perhaps the brand-new battleship Yamato, which hasn’t appeared in the original War Thunder game yet. Players will be able to take control of the iconic battleship and sail the high seas with gusto.

Furthermore, the title has a dedicated community of players. The franchise is quite popular and joining them can enhance your gameplay experience further.

Final thoughts

War Thunder Mobile is an exciting addition to the War Thunder franchise. The open beta testing presents a perfect opportunity for a first-hand game experience before its eventual release.

Remember, if you are an Android user, head to the official website and download the APK file to get started. And, if you are an IoS user, keep an eye out for the game’s official release on the app store in the upcoming months.

Well, that’s all you need to know about participating in the open beta version of War Thunder Mobile. Keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest rumors and news pertaining to the gaming world.

