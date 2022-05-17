How to play with friends from across servers in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has a pretty unique way for fans to connect with each other, albeit a bit complicated.

While players in the Korean region have known about this game since 2019, American and European gamers have finally been able to experience this expansive MMORPG only recently.

This has certainly been one of the most popular releases in recent history, and gamers worldwide are trying to play with each other. As of now, though, there is a limit as to what Lost Ark players can do with each other across servers.

Limited cross server multiplayer in Lost Ark

The main reason why gamers are having trouble connecting across servers is that they can’t add each other to their friendlists. This is because each character's name is made exclusive to that server and that server alone.

Basically, this means that there are “some” things that friends can do across servers, but they can’t do “all” things.

These are all of the game modes that can be played by gamers across servers:

Raids

Dungeons

Cube

Platinum Fields

Auction House

Boss Rush

PvP Arena

Most other game modes, such as Open World and Arena Premade, won’t be available to friends across servers.

Character made in Lost Ark are exclusive to the server (Image via Smilegate)

Many are then wondering, since they can’t add friends from other servers to their friends list, how do they even play with each other? This is done with the party finder.

What gamers can do is create a party, identify the objective (Cube, Dungeons, etc.) and then leave it open for players from other servers to join.

While this does also play between servers, playing PvP with a specific friend is still limited. That friend may join a party, but there is no matchmaking with players outside of the servers.

For those who are a little put off by ths news, it’s quite possible that this mechanic will be changing. Many gamers have already expressed their issues with the multiplayer across servers and are practically clamoring for matchmaking with players from different servers.

While it has existed in the Korean region for quite some time, Lost Ark has only been playable for the Americas and Europe since late February. It’s likely that the developers are taking their time and gathering feedback, perhaps they will implement more cross server matchmaking in the future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul