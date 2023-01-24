Forspoken is the latest entry from publisher Square Enix and is an action-adventure role-playing game that follows protagonist Frey Holland as she is transported to another world. Frey must discover her newfound powers and abilities, unravel the mystery surrounding Athia, and free it from tyrannical Tantas.

The game is a PlayStation 5 and PC launch title and is created by the same team partially responsible for Final Fantasy XV. Pre-load is already up at the time of writing this article, and details on it are listed below.

Forspoken pre-load is already up for PlayStation 5

Gamers who have already purchased the title can begin pre-downloading it at the time of writing this article.

To pre-load, search, and pre-order the game on the PlayStation Store. Make sure you are connected to the internet during the process. After you complete your purchase, the game should begin automatically downloading. If the auto download is not enabled, head to your Game Library and select Forspoken. A countdown timer will be shown next to the game. Select the timer to list the downloadable content available. Check the boxes for the game and DLC you wish to download. Click OK when prompted to begin the download process.

Size and modes for Forspoken on PlayStation 5

Forspoken clocks in at around 87 GB on the PS5, so ensure adequate space before hitting that download button. As for the various modes available for the title, publisher Square Enix has confirmed that there will be three specific modes on the PS5:

Performance Mode: This mode targets 60 frames per second at the cost of lowered visual fidelity and resolution, targeting a dynamic 1440p image.

Quality Mode: Quality mode targets a dynamic resolution of 4K and has a frame rate cap of 30 frames per second.

Ray Tracing Quality Mode: This is the most visually striking mode, with ray-traced shadows and reflections enabled for a transformative visual look. However, this particular mode only runs the game between a 1620p to 828p resolution with 40 frames per second target.

All three modes use AMD’s FSR 2.0 upscaling tech to achieve dynamic resolution targets, albeit rather aggressively.

What can players get if they pre-order on PlayStation 5?

As is par for the course with modern AAA titles, Forspoken has several pre-order bonuses up for grabs. The console version has the following benefits:

Symbol Combo Necklace

No Limits Cloak

Trigger Happy Nails

Crafting Starter Kit

Mini Artbook (Digital Deluxe Edition only)

Mini Soundtrack (Digital Deluxe Edition only)

Prequel DLC Story “Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust” (Digital Deluxe Edition only)

Prequel DLC Story Early Access (Digital Deluxe Edition only, scheduled for Summer 2023)

Release date and times for Forspoken

Forspoken is being released worldwide simultaneously across both PC and PlayStation 5. The exact release times for various regions are listed:

UK: 4:00 pm GMT on January 24, Tuesday

Central Europe: 5:00 pm CET on January 24, Tuesday

East Coast US: 11:00 am EST on January 24, Tuesday

West Coast US: 8:00 am PST on January 24, Tuesday

India: 9:00 pm IST on January 24, Tuesday

