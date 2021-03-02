How to purchase Free Fire Season 34 Elite Pass

The Elite Pass is one of the most prized assets in Garena Free Fire. It allows players to earn costume bundles, weapon skins, and more.

Garena unveils a new pass for Free Fire at the beginning of every month. With February coming to an end, players are hyped for the newly-arrived Elite Pass Season 34.

The latest Elite Pass follows the Willful Wonders theme. Season 34 went live on March 1st, and players have until the end of this month to satisfy all the 250 badges of the pass. They also had the chance to pre-order the Elite Bundle for 999 diamonds.

Gamers who pre-ordered the bundle have received an exclusive 'Tea Party Hat' as a reward.

The Elite Pass in Free Fire costs 499 diamonds, while the cosmetically superior Elite Bundle costs 999 diamonds. The Elite Bundle is similar to the Elite Pass, though it has its own perks. Players who purchase the bundle receive exclusive rewards worth 10,000 diamonds, a 50 badge headstart, and lots more.

Begginer's guide to purchasing the Season 34 Elite Pass in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the Elite Pass in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: They must first open the 'Elite Pass' section in Garena Free Fire.

Tap the 'Upgrade' button to confirm the purchase

Advertisement

Step 2: Next, they have to tap the 'Upgrade' button and press the icon with 499 diamonds to purchase the Elite Pass or the icon with 999 diamonds to buy the Elite Bundle in Free Fire.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear, prompting them to confirm their purchase. Players can then click on the yellow button to finally purchase the Elite Pass.

Also read: Bermuda Remastered map added again to Free Fire for limited duration