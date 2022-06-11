How to receive The Cycle: Frontier Twitch drops

Getting Twitch drops is a straightforward way to get strong items in The Cycle: Frontier.

This title will be launching some heavily innovative gameplay. It’s being dubbed a PvEvP, or, more specifically, a combination of player versus environment and player versus gameplay.

There will also be many planets to explore, so prospectors won’t want to head out without some top-notch gear.

Twitch viewers able to get special items in The Cycle: Frontier

From June 23 to July 4, Twitch drops will happen in The Cycle: Frontier. These basically allow viewers on the platform to watch streams and get in-game items simultaneously.

To sign up for these rewards, players need to follow this simple process:

Log in to the Twitch Drops site with the gaming platform being used

Head to the rewards page dedicated to the game

Link their Yager accounts with their Twitch accounts (done on the website above)

After this is all set, all gamers need to do is hop on to Twitch and start earning rewards. Twitch drops will occur every six hours in an eighteen-hour window.

The Cycle: Frontier features several unique planets (Image via Yager Development)

Not every participating Twitch stream will net users rewards consistently, though. There will be days when they can only watch certain streamers for Twitch drops.

The dates for which streamers gamers need to watch for these items are as follows:

June 23 - June 25: open days, gamers can watch anyone for rewards

June 25 - June 28: partners only, done in a rotating patter

June 28 - June 29: affiliates only

June 29 - July 2: partners only again

July 2-July 4: open to anyone again

Some players have raised concern about this issue, complaining that others will have a significant advantage with better weaponry simply through watching Twitch streamers.

This doesn’t look like it will be the case, though. Each user can only get a total of 66 items maximum through Twitch drops. These drops also have a meager percentage of carrying rare or powerful items.

Therefore, gamers finding an opponent with an item they couldn’t obtain would be infrequent. It looks like the developers made sure everyone was still on a relatively even playing field for this game’s multiplayer.

The Twitch drops should give individuals an idea of what items will be mighty in The Cycle: Frontier, which is still in its infancy. There are only a few planets players can explore as of now, and each one has a set of missions associated with them.

