How to register for FAU-G mobile game on Google Play Store?

The pre-registration for the highly anticipated action game FAU-G or Fearless And United Guards is finally underway. The title is developed by nCORE Games, a Bengaluru-based mobile games and interactive entertainment company.

The game was initially announced by Bollywood superstar – Akshay Kumar in early September, a few days after the Government had banned 118 apps and games that included the name of one of the most famous battle royale titles – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the teaser of the game was finally released on Twitter. It featured a Galwan Valley map but did not shed light on the actual gameplay. This had created a spark in the Indian community and managed to build hype around it.

Registering for FAU-G mobile game on Google Play Store

The developers, in a tweet, had stated that FAU-G would be released in November. However, with the month coming to an end, players were curious to know about the availability of the title.

Finally, all of their queries have been answered. The developers have announced the pre-registration for the game.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards.



Pre-register and be the first to play the game. #FAUG #BeFearless



Pre-registration link: https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J@VishalGondal @akshaykumar #happygurupurab — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) November 30, 2020

The tweet by the developers read:

“On the auspicious occasion of Gurupurab, we are starting the pre-registrations of FAU-G: Fearless And United Guards. Pre-register and be the first to play the game.”

Follow the steps given below to pre-register for FAU-G:

Step 1: Open the pre-registration page of FAU-G on Google Play Store.

Players can click here to visit the page.

Step 2: Next, players would have to click on the green "Pre-register" button.

Click on the "Pre-register" button

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, prompting the users to confirm the registration. Finally, click on the "OK" button to pre-register.

Click on the "OK" button to complete the registration

