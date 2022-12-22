"How's this guy's card not declined": Tfue's gets 1000 gifted subscribers from a single viewer on Minecraft speedrun stream

Turner Tenney, better known as Tfue, was stunned after receiving 1,000 gifted Twitch subscribers from a single viewer during his Minecraft speedrun stream this Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Known for playing battle royale games such as Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, the streamer used to do many Minecraft speedruns in the past.

A thousand tier-one subscriptions to Tfue's Twitch channel would cost $4,990. The content creator was understandably overjoyed at the donation and thanked the viewer profusely. He also joked about the viewer's bank allowing such a massive transaction to go through when the donation reached 950 subs:

"Bro, 950 gifted bro. Dude, how's this guy's card not declined!"

"Whatever you're going for... you won": Tfue thanks viewer who gifted him 1000 subscriptions on his Minecraft speedrun return

Tfue is a popular Twitch streamer and has over 11 million followers on the platform, with an average concurrent viewership of over 11k in the last month. While Fortnite is his most played game on stream (Twitch Tracker reports that he has spent over 6,000 hours in the battle royale), he has enough experience in speedrunning Minecraft.

Having started in 2020, Tfue has made many Minecraft speedrun attempts, which can be found on his YouTube channel and all over the internet. However, he has recently not been making any Minecraft content. This is why Wednesday's stream is a big deal for fans looking for him to get back to speedrunning in the sandbox game.

After playing Fortnite for a few hours, the streamer started setting up the Minecraft speedrun when a flood of gifted subscriptions started to roll in. At around the seven-hour and three-minute mark, he commented that almost everyone in the stream was subbed thanks to one viewer's generosity:

"Ah there's 50 more, dude. 750 subs. Bro, everybody tell your boys dude, that everyone is getting free subs. F*cker has gifted 750 subs. Everybody watching this stream is subbed thanks to that man. Holy f*ck!"

A few minutes later, the number reached 1k. This is how the Twitch star responded:

"A thousand! 1,000 gifted subs. Bro, what the f*ck man. Stop bro, just stop. You win bro, I don't... Whatever you're going for, dawg you won."

Timestamp 7:02:30

Fan reactions

A clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by esports personality Jake Lucky and received a lot of reactions from fans. Here are some of them:

Tfue may not be as popular as he was during his prime in Fortnite. However, he remains one of the biggest streamers on Twitch.

Twitch Tracker reports that he has around 8k active subscriptions, and his follower count remains in the top three for English-speaking streamers on the purple platform.

