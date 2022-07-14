5 most-watched Twitch channels of 2022 so far

Twitch streamers have gained a lot of popularity over the years, with some of them even gaining so-called "celebrity statuses." In the age of digital media, platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook have attained an exponential amount of growth. According to theChimes, Twitch expanded by roughly 80% from the start of the pandemic in March 2020, to March 2021. This equates to 1.8 billion hours of Twitch viewing, up from 1.1 billion hours the prior year.

With the numbers racking up each year, it is interesting to study which creators/streamers have attracted the biggest crowd, and this articles lists the top five streamers with the biggest viewership in 2022.

Twitch streamers fans cannot get enough of in 2022

1) ibai

Ibai "ibai" is comfortably the biggest streamer in the world in terms of viewership. According to twitchmetrics.net, the 27-year-old Spanish streamer and esports caster has garnered over 21,400,000 hours in the past 30 days.

Additionally, his account has over 11 million followers. ibai is mostly known for streaming various games such as Fall Guys, Among Us, and League of Legends. He also boasts over 9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts compilation and highlight videos.

2) xQc

The self-proclaimed "Juicer" presently claims the second spot for the most-watched channel in 2022. Felix "xQc" is a Canadian streamer and former competitive esports player who has attracted over 18,300,300 hours in the past month alone.

His streams are generally marathons that can stretch up to 20-22 hours a day. Formerly an Overwatch player, he streams various games such as Rust, slot machine games, and Among Us. The 26-year-old streamer also has over 2.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, xQcOW.

3) Gaules

Alex "Gaules" is the third streamer to join this list, with over 12,500,000 hours of watch time. He is a retired esports player, most notable for playing CS: GO. The Brazilian is presently a full-time streamer and content creator. He is also the creator and co-founder of esports organization g3nerationX.

He mostly streams CS: GO on his channel, which has over 3.5 million followers as of today. Additionally, Gaules also dabbles in other games, such as Raft and Golf With Friends.

4) GamesDoneQuick

GamesDoneQuick or GDQ is the first organization to be added to this list, with over 11,100,000 hours of watch time over the past 30 days. GDQ is most notable for hosting charity video game fundraising events that feature high-level gameplay. It has raised almost 37 million dollars in donations over the years.

With over 1.9 million followers on Twitch, GDQ is among the fastest-growing channels. They post almost daily, with various streamers livestreaming on their channel with the challenge of completing a certain game as quickly as possible.

5) auronplay

The last member on the list is Raul "auronplay." The 33-year-old Barcelona-born streamer has over 10,500,000 hours of watch time in the last month or so. The Spanish streamer and comedian mostly streams Fall Guys, Minecraft, and GTA V.

With over 13.2 million followers on his Twitch channel, he is the 2nd most followed streamer, behind only Ninja (18 million). Raul also has a YouTube channel with a whopping 29.1 million subscribers, making him one of the highest subscribed individual creators on the platform.

Among the streamers that narrowly missed out on this list of the top five most viewed streamers of 2022 are: fps_shaka (8.2 million), AdinRoss (8 million), elaisn97 (7.7 million), ROSHTEIN (7.4 million) and tarik (7.3 million).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far