How to use Log in Clash Royale?

There are numerous types of cards in Clash Royale, including spells, troops and defenses. These cards vary in rarity, ranging from Common to Champion, and are combined in an eight-card deck to fight in 1v1 and 2v2 multiplayer battles.

Spell cards are some of the most important cards in Clash Royale as they can be used anywhere on the battlefield. These cards can not only stop an enemy's push, but also deal damage directly to towers. In this article, we will discuss "Log," which is one of the most popular spell cards in the game.

Unlock the Log Card in Clash Royale

The Log card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players reach Arena 6, they can unlock the Log card by completing Legendary Chests and Shop Quests. Log is the second Legendary spell card that can be used to finish swarms of troops with low hitpoints.

The in-game description of the Log card is as follows:

"A spilt bottle of Rage turned an innocent tree trunk into 'The Log'. Now, it seeks revenge by crushing anything in its path! Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

It is a long spiked piece of wood that rolls through the enemy troops, dealing plenty of damage and forcing back any surviving troops. As it is a cheap spell card that can be deployed at a cost of just 2 Elixir, players can use it to deal with Barbarians, Goblin Barrel and Skeleton Army, and still maintain an Elixir advantage.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? THE LOG will get its revenge and is coming to a village near you.Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? THE LOG will get its revenge and is coming to a village near you.Have you been NAUGHTY or NICE? 😈 😇 https://t.co/3Y93aem3n2

The Log can affect all ground units, unlike all other cards with a pushback ability. Log pushback will reset a troop's attack if it is in its area of target. For example, using the Log against Mega Knight resets Mega Knight's jump ability.

It can be upgraded to a maximum of Level 14, where it deals an area damage of 384 and tower damage of 116. The log card covers a range of 10.1 tiles and costs 2 Elixir to deploy.

How do I use the Log Card?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale The Lumberjack and The Log go way back... The Lumberjack and The Log go way back...

The Log is a beneficial card, which can be used in the following ways:

If a Miner is placed on the Archer Tower's corner nearest to the King's Tower, The Log can drive the Miner towards the King's Tower, causing it to activate.

Goblin Barrels and Tombstones are effectively countered by the Log. The Log can be used to demolish the building and the troops created after it reaches roughly 50% health.

If the Log is placed near the bridge, it will not only damage the troops, but also cause damage to the Archer Tower.

Finally, Log is a useful spell card to deal with various troops. Clash Royale players should use it to stop opposing pushes and deal high damage to the Archer Tower at a lower Elixir cost.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee