How and when to watch PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage

By Gametube
Modified Nov 07, 2022 10:13 AM IST
PMGC 2022 starts this week on November 10 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
PUBG Mobile has revealed a country-wise broadcast schedule for the 2022 PMGC League Stage, which begins on November 10 and features 48 teams from all over the world. Fans can watch all the matches on the official YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports.

📢Attention! #2022PMGC League Qualification seats filled!! 🤩LIVE ON NOV.10 10:45 AM (UTC+0)! Come join us!🥰Please fill the survey to help us become better!👉sv.netr.jp/C090114822/#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMGC #BETHEONE https://t.co/dE0pOjFwTD

The tournament will continue until December 4 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The three-day Grand Finals will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia and will feature a total of 13 teams.

The annual championship is the most prestigious event of PUBG Mobile Esports, and fans from all over the world are eagerly waiting for it to begin.

PMGC 2022 League broadcast schedule

The livestream on each matchday will start at the same time, and there will be six matches played every day. The stream will begin at 4:15 pm IST or 10:45 am (UTC + 0) on the four platforms mentioned above. The country-wise broadcast schedule is provided below:

PMGC 2022 League broadcast schedule (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The $4 million competition is divided into two stages, with a $2.5 million prize pool in the league stage and $1.5 million prize pool in the Grand Finals.

PMGC League groups

Group A (Red)

  1. Buriram United Esports (Thailand)
  2. The Infinity (Thailand)
  3. Bigetron RA (Indonesia)
  4. 4 Rivals (Malaysia)
  5. Box Gaming (Vietnam)
  6. Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil)
  7. Team Queso (Argentina)
  8. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  9. Nigma Galaxy (UAE)
  10. Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan)
  11. DRS Gaming (Nepal)
  12. i8 Esports (Pakistan)
  13. S2G Esports (Turkey)
  14. Mad Bulls (Serbia)
  15. emTek StormX (South Korea)
  16. LGD Gaming (China)

Group B (Green)

  1. Bacon Time (Thailand)
  2. Vampire Esports (Thailand)
  3. Evos Reborn (Indonesia)
  4. Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia)
  5. INCO Gaming (Brazil)
  6. A7 Esports (Brazil)
  7. Knights (U.S.A)
  8. POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia)
  9. One Million Esports (Morocco)
  10. GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)
  11. Skylightz Gaming (Nepal)
  12. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)
  13. HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia)
  14. Damwon Gaming (South Korea)
  15. Nova Esports (China)
  16. Donuts USG (Japan)

Group C (Yellow)

  1. TEM Entertainment (Thailand)
  2. Faze Clan (Thailand)
  3. Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)
  4. Geek Fam (Malaysia)
  5. D'Xavier (Vietnam)
  6. Vivo Keyd (Brazil)
  7. Furious Gaming (Chile)
  8. Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)
  9. Geekay Esports (Iraq)
  10. IHC Esports (Mongolia)
  11. Trained to Kill (Nepal)
  12. Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey)
  13. Game Lord (France)
  14. DS Gaming (South Korea)
  15. 4AM (China)
  16. REJECT (Japan)

PMGC League Stage schedule

Group Stage:

  1. Group Red: November 10 to 13
  2. Group Green: November 17 to 20
  3. Group Yellow: November 24 to 27

Survival Stage: November 30 to December 1

Last Chance: December 3 and 4

PMGC Grand Finals: January 6 to 8, 2023

Only 5 days left to the PMGC 2022!! Can NV defend their champions? Who will be #BETHEONE? Stay tuned!🔥LIVE ON NOV.10 AT 10:45 AM (UTC+0)! Let Bravery Prove It All!Download PUBG MOBILE: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMGC2022 #PMGC #BETHEONE #Xperia1IV https://t.co/xGVAZBNYFM

Some of the qualified teams have veteran PUBG players on their teams who have participated in several major tournaments.

Chinese squad Nova Esports, who has back-to-back PMGC titles, will certainly be a top contender for the world champion crown. Their superstars, Paraboy and Order, are all set to make some spectacular plays.

The second and third-placed squads of the 2021 PMGC, HVVP (former NAVI rosters) and Nigma Galaxy, have secured their spots in the event as well. Apart from these powerhouses, Damwon Gaming and GodLike Stalwart are once again ready to showcase their aggressive gameplay.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
