"Hype!": Fans react to MrBeast giving away more than $200,000 worth of Shop Cash to followers

Jimmy "MrBeast" recently did a giveaway worth $200,000 on his Twitter, where he shared a link to his followers on Twitter that allowed them to use about five dollars worth of Shop Cash to use in the in-app store. The popular YouTuber has made a name for himself for being the giveaway king, and took his fans were quite pleased to get the free cash gift if they were in the United States.

Jimmy has been doing content based around giving away expensive items and a staggering amount of cash prizes for some time now, with many people dubbing him the giveaway king.

Not only has he conquered YouTube by becoming the most subscribed-to creator on the platform, he has also started a number of businesses, including a fast food chain aptly named the Beast Burgers and a brand of chocolate bars called Feastables.

It appears that the Shop Cash giveaway was geared towards promoting the latter on the app as MrBeast asked his followers to buy some with the voucher in his tweet, which read:

"I’m giving away $200k Shop Cash in the @shop app – get it while you can and pls spend some on feastables"

Fans were clearly hyped up about the giveaway, with many expressing it in the replies.

The three-time Content Creator of the Year has become one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet, boasting over 150 million followers on his main channel. His YouTube empire reaches far beyond, however, with alternate channels dedicated to gaming, charity, and non-English language dub challenges which have become immensely popular in recent months.

Naturally, when MrBeast announced his initial giveaway of $200,000 worth of Shop Cash, the pool was exhausted within minutes as fans from all over the US claimed it. So much so that the content creator had to add $300,000 to the pool, pushing the total giveaway amount to half a million. He revealed it in a reply to the original announcement, saying:

"It went so fast we just added another $300,000! Enjoy the $"

MrBeast is known for his charitable work and recently made headlines after he lambasted the transphobic attacks against his friend Christ Tyson after they announced their decision to undergo Hormone Replacement Therapy a couple of months ago.

