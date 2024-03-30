“I ain’t showing respect to any streamer” - Trippie Redd responds to those calling him out for for seemingly mocking xQc and Adin Ross

Well-known American rapper and singer Trippie Redd recently received an invitation to join Adin Ross and Felix "xQc" Lengyel on their Kick stream. However, a controversial moment arose when Redd was observed making playful yet seemingly mocking gestures, hinting at xQc's tendency to speak in a whimsical manner.

Naturally, this incident grabbed the attention of the streaming community. Fear Buck, a verified page on Twitter (@FearedBuck), shared the moment during a stream, emphasizing Trippie Redd's disinterest in the stream. Surprisingly, the rapper too responded to this post (now deleted), where he said:

"Them boys tripping man. I ain't showing respect to no streamer till they put respect on my name first."

Trippie Redd responds to fan highlighting his mocking gesture (Image via X)

What did Trippie Redd say about xQc during Adin Ross's stream?

During yesterday's (March 29, 2024) Kick stream hosted by Adin Ross and xQc, rappers Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) were invited to join. At one juncture, MGK playfully poked fun at Trippie Redd to underscore a silly remark made by xQc.

While it was merely a light-hearted moment, Trippie Redd, known for his typically laid-back demeanor, glanced back at MGK and gestured with both hands, indicating someone speaking in a silly manner. Watch the clip here:

Of course, at that moment, it was just a fleeting gesture, with neither xQc nor Adin Ross noticing it. They didn't make any comments about it. However, given the nature of their fan base, one of xQc's verified fan pages understandably called out the rapper for the gesture.

Iqkev (@iqkev), a verified fan page of xQc who stays up to date with the streamer's activities, swiftly took to his account to point out that Trippie Redd should show respect towards the streamer, especially considering xQc's significant achievement of signing a massive $100 million contract with Kick:

"Trippie Redd needs to put some respect on xQc’s name first."

xQc fan page calls out Trippie Redd (Image via X)

Yesterday's stream featuring the four was quite entertaining overall. Another comical moment occurred when MGK spoke about how leaving his c*caine addiction improved his life. However, xQc comically misheard it, thinking MGK meant his life improved after quitting the drug, leading to a viral reaction from the rapper.