"That's the way I talked when I was on c**aine" - Machine Gun Kelly's remarks about xQc on Adin Ross' stream goes viral

Popular Kick streaming duo Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross have reunited for another stream. Felix, who is staying in Miami for the next few weeks, is collaborating with Adin. Today's stream (March 29) drew a significant audience as they welcomed guests Trippie Redd and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK).

During the stream, MGK revealed that there was a point when he used c**aine, but it was only after he stopped that his life changed for the better. However, xQc misheard him, thinking that MGK meant his life improved after taking the drug, which led to a humorous reaction from MGK. He said:

"That's the way I talked when I was on c**aine."

"The f**k did he just say?" - Machine Gun Kelly's comical reaction to xQc's statement goes viral

It's no secret that when it comes to speaking ability, xQc isn't the most proficient. This time, he even misheard what popular rapper Machine Gun Kelly said during their stream together. For context, speaking about his experience with drugs, MGK said:

"I watched my whole career turn around when I stopped (taking c**aine). Literally. If you go back to 2020, and you watch the trajectory of MGK sh*t, it was always kinda going like this (shows the steady movement of hands) but it went from this to like this (gesturing rapid growth with his hands)."

Comically, however, xQc misheard what MGK said and thought he meant that he got better when he was under the influence. He replied:

"So your life got better when you did c**aine?"

(Timestamp: 15:30)

Hearing Felix's response naturally left MGK and Adin confused. MGK responded:

"What the f**k did he just say? (laughs)"

Hearing MGK's confused reaction eventually made Felix realize that MGK meant the opposite. He said:

"Oh, oh, oh, it got better when he stopped c**aine."

For those unaware, English being his second language, Felix sometimes fumbles his words and speaks at a rapid pace. MGK likened his speech to that of someone who is actually on the drug. The streamer replied:

"I'm on two pouches of that Celsius (Coffee company). Of course. I'm f**king tweaking. It is what it is."

As of now, xQc stands as one of the biggest names in the streaming community, boasting over 12 million followers on Twitch and more than 690K followers on Kick. He recently gave a major update regarding his lawsuit against his former girlfriend Sammy "Adept," stating that he had "won everything."