Megan Fox's gets candid about her feelings for Machine Gun Kelly's blackout tattoos: “I think it’s really elegant"

37-year-old actress Megan Fox talked openly on the Call Her Daddy podcast on March 20, 2024, about various topics. The topics ranged from plastic surgery, her past marriage to Brian Austin Green, and her thoughts on her fiancé's extensive blackout tattoos covering his arms, chest, and upper back.

Megan Fox explained to Cooper about Machine Gun Kelly's new tattoos that he revealed on Instagram last month. These resulted in mixed emotions he had about the tattoos he covered up.

“It’s like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together,” Fox said. “I think it’s really elegant and it’s kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it’ll be a trend.”

What did Megan Fox say about MGK's tattoo?

Megan Fox shared that Machine Gun Kelly chose blackout tattoos to leave behind memories tied to his old ink. Although she wasn't there during his sessions, she recognized the spiritual journey he embarked on, seeing it as a personal initiation for him.

Despite some fans expressing mixed feelings, Fox praised Machine Gun Kelly's new blackout tattoos, calling them "elegant" and ahead of their time. She even believed that this style could become a popular trend in the future. Fox admired how these tattoos elevated Kelly's aesthetic, surpassing his previous ink collection.

Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his emotions before getting his blackout tattoos in his song Don't Let Me Go. He shared how he went through a tough time and used his body as a way to express his feelings and seek comfort.

The couple has shown endless support in their commitment to one other

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's love story began on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico in March 2020. Their connection deepened over time, culminating in Fox starring in MGK's music video for Bloody Valentine a few months later.

After officially announcing their relationship on Instagram in July 2020, MGK surprised Fox with a romantic proposal in January 2022. In a dreamy setting, he presented her with a customized ring featuring a special diamond and emerald. It symbolizes their bond and commitment to each other.

While discussing their relationship, Fox remained guarded about their engagement status. It emphasizes that their personal lives are not meant for public scrutiny. Despite calling off their engagement at one point, she hinted at the possibility of future developments, leaving the door open for whatever may come next in their journey together.

The couple's relationship has been marked by unapologetic displays of affection, both on and off the red carpet. From matching tattoos to public declarations of love, Fox and MGK have embraced their connection with fearless passion, captivating audiences with their undeniable chemistry.

Insiders report that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly currently live apart, with Fox residing in Malibu while MGK stays in their shared mansion in Encino. Many reports suggest that the couple is allegedly facing challenges in their relationship. This has reportedly led to this temporary separation as they navigate this difficult phase.

Read more: Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo reveal at Grammys 2024 party sparks debate amongst fans: "Hope the sleeve is fake"

Megan Fox's honest praise for Machine Gun Kelly's blackout tattoos shows her appreciation for his unique style. She finds them elegant and predicts they'll set a trend in the future. Fox's support for MGK's artistic expression underscores the importance of embracing a person's individuality and creativity.