Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo reveal at Grammys 2024 party sparks debate amongst fans: "Hope the sleeve is fake"

Celebrities are known to make waves with their Grammy looks, and at the Grammy 2024, Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo did the same. The American actress debuted a new look while attending the Grammys viewing party on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

The actress wore a chain mesh dress and pink hair, but what caught the eye of her fans was the new sleeve tattoo on her left arm, a body art covering her entire hand. The actress later posted the look's photos on her Instagram account with the caption "girl, interrupted."

The tattoo immediately became the talking point among fans, with a few appreciating it while others opposed her choice.

@gordydelorm commented "Hope the sleeve is fake.." under Megan Fox's Instagra post (Image via @meganfox / Instagram)

Under the comment, many other comments either agreed or disagreed with @gordydelorm. But one thing is for sure—no one could ignore the tattoo.

Fans react to Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo for the Grammy's 2024 party

Fans criticize Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo for the Grammy's 2024 party (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards viewing, the actress didn't just get her left arm inked, she also changed her hair color to bubblegum pink. The transformation was accompanied by equally bold pieces.

Megan Fox wore a barely-there chainmail mesh dress with a black furry floor-length coat, and silver platform open-toed heels, and accessorized her look with intricate face jewelry around her lips. The makeup look was also kept bold with smokey eyes and nude brownish lips and was done by makeup artist Jenna Kristina using ColourPop cosmetics.

Fans criticize Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo (Image via Sportskeeda)

The new pink hair color was done by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who revealed that they used the cotton candy pink shade from Manic Panic's Amplified Semi-permanent Hair Dye series.

The entire look tied up and sparked a debate amongst fans. A few fans were not impressed with Megan Fox's choices.

Fans appreciate Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo (Image via Sportskeeda)

A few fans commented that the tattoo ruined her look and that they hoped the tattoo was not real and just a gimmick for the show. But other fans came forward and appreciated the actress for her bold choices, calling her glamorous, beautiful, and stunning. They also believed the hair and tattoo portrayed the actress' real and bold personality.

Fans impressed with Megan Fox's sleeve tattoo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Megan Fox is well-known for her love of tattoos, and her previous Marilyn Monroe tattoo also created a huge buzz among fans. The latest sleeve tattoo, which starts at her shoulder and ends at her wrist, features a detailed black and grey art of a phoenix in flight, surrounded by blooming flowers.