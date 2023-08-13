Limelight Suhye’s pink dip dye haircolor trends as netizens claims “Best K-Pop Hair Ever”

K-pop group Limelight recently made a comeback their latest track Madeline on August 4, 2023, but what grabbed fans' attention was the hair of member Suhye, aka Kim Suhye, during one of their performances.

Following the promotions, as the group made their appearance on MCountdown to perform on August 10, the group's stylists updated Suhye's look to a vibrant pink dip dye, which got the fans talking about the same.

A fan, @loonaeves on X (formerly Twitter), even posted a screenshot of her performance, saying her hairdo is the "Best K-Pop hair ever." As the tweet went viral, racking thousands of likes and over a million views, many fans admired her look.

As an emerging group, K-pop fans took notice of Limelight, discussing their August comeback and the members' stage presence. While other members flaunted equally charming looks, Suhye blonde-pink dip dye seemed to have stolen the show.

Limelight Suhye's pink dip dye hair color earns a positive reaction from K-pop fans as they take to social media to admire the same

With Madeline's success climbing the ladder of success steadily, Limelight has been 143 Entertainment, Limelight's entertainment agency, has been promoting the K-pop group and the song. As part of their August comeback, Limelight returned to stage to perform Madeline on the popular MBC show, MCountdown, on Thursday.

While the performance was loved by fans, what got them talking was Suhye's pink dip dye hair color, as dicussed above. Soon after, Suhye began to trend worldwide on X, with "pink hair dip dye" becoming an interest for majority of K-pop fans. Several netizens took to Twitter to express their admiration towards the Limelight singer's latest hair dye.

As is evident from the tweets above, this trendsetting look has solidified Suhye's position as a style icon within the K-pop landscape. Being a key member of Limelight, Suhye's contributions have played a pivotal role in the group's success as it marked her her individuality as a performer.

To surmise, Limelight's Suhye has captured the hearts of millions with her stunning pink dip dye hair, garnering widespread acclaim after their hit song Madeleine. The group's meteoric rise, highlighted by their debut album's success, has solidified their position in the industry. As Suhye's vibrant hair trend gains momentum, netizens can't help but dub it the "Best K-Pop Hair Ever," adding to the buzz surrounding this rising star.