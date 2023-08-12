Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Bleach London Hair Color: Where to buy, release date, and more details explored

Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Bleach London Hair Color recently collaborated to create a hair color inspired by Gen-Z, evident in their brand launch photoshoot that displays a fearless attitude. Bleach London is home to several salons around the British capital, becoming synonymous with dip-dye techniques that attract youthful hair experts. The collaboration dropped on August 9, 2023, with Heaven by Marc Jacobs expanding on its grunge roots, combining their shared love for bold nostalgia.

After echoing its clothing sensation into high school with Blumarine (a previous collab), Heaven by Marc Jacobs united with Bleach London to deliver eccentric punk makeovers for everyone. In an interview with Dazed Beauty, hairstylist Alex Brownsell, who is the co-founder and imaginative director of Bleach London, said,

"I think our brands share some DNA, with irreverent ideas and grungy nostalgic aesthetics, so when somebody suggested a product collaboration to us, we jumped at the chance. We wanted to create a color collection with futuristic tones, unlike anything we'd seen or done before."

Heaven's exclusive hair dye collection encourages today's youth to embrace their inner cool unmissable semi-permanent hues. Its vegan formula protects the hair from processed damage, transforming the look with "Metallic Pink," "Luminous Green," and "Rusty Vibrant Red" color options. With its official launch on August 9, 2023, the product is available on both companies' websites for $30.

The First-Ever Vegan Formula Collaboration: Heaven by Marc Jacobs x Bleach London Hair Color with Added UV Protection – No Bleach or Ammonia

The formula is 100% vegan and offers protection from UV rays with no bleach, ammonia, and hydrogen peroxide. As instructed by the Heaven by Marc Jacobs website, for better results, it's best advised to use the colors on bleached light blonde hair or any natural color for a more subtle tone which leads the hair to look punk-rock without any damage.

Heaven, created by Marc Jacobs himself in September 2020, has steadily grown its influence in the beauty industry—the line aimed to focus on a younger polysexual audience while blurring gender boundaries. Sincerely, the brand has collaborated and created many new products in the market following it. Their unique hair dyes with Bleach London come with a spectacular three range of shades that draws inspiration from 90s classic look are all in detail below:

Eye-popping pink- This color comes in a metallic sheen pink.

This color comes in a metallic sheen pink. Electric green- This color comes in a luminous sea-green-inspired color.

This color comes in a luminous sea-green-inspired color. Bloody Valentine red- This color comes in rusty hot red blood to marry Valentine's day inspired faithful hair color.

In a groundbreaking fusion of style and innovation, the collaboration has birthed a hair color collection that mirrors the fearless spirit of Gen-Z—born from shared grunge roots and irreverent aesthetics with three vibrant and futuristic shades in Pink, Green, and Red. By marrying Marc Jacob's boundary-pushing vision with Bleach London's dip-dye expertise, this collection aims to embrace everybody's inner selves without compromise.