"I also experienced the biting habit" - New allegations against Wilbur Soot surface as his ex-girlfriend Alice opens up about her experience

On March 9, 2024, YouTuber and cosplayer Alice (@AliceNyanNya on X) opened up about her experience with William "Wilbur Soot," making new allegations against the popular streamer. In a post on X, Alice stated that she dated Wilbur Soot in 2019, but couldn't discuss it sooner because she was "scared of his public influence."

After detailing the "honeymoon period," during which the Minecraft personality displayed a "lot of affection very reminiscent of love bombing," Alice accused William of abuse.

Stating that she would "hide" and "sit silently in the corner" while he streamed, the 27-year-old's ex-girlfriend wrote:

"I would have to hide as he streamed, and sit silently in the corner of his room waiting for him to go offline. He would say condescending things about my interests and the type of content I created as if he just didn't take it - or me -seriously, and would only be enthusiastic about his future plans with music and desire for fame."

Alice stated that she "never felt" Wilbur Soot was encouraging towards her. She also described his reaction after she had self-harming tendencies in 2019:

"I never felt like he was encouraging towards me or any of my goals, and in the last few months, he made me feel extremely unloveable and unwanted. I had suffered with self-harm tendencies in 2019, he ignored the marks on my body and only took interest in retelling his own life struggles."

The cosplayer added that she also experienced the "biting habit," as mentioned by Wilbur Soot's ex-partner, Shelby Shubble, Alice wrote:

"I also experienced the biting habit, which has already been elaborated on by Shelby."

"Last thing I remember was him non-consensually removing my clothes" - Wilbur Soot's ex-girlfriend Alice provides details about her relationship with the Minecraft streamer

Alice's social media post continued as she provided details about her interaction with William in 2021. According to her, she and the content creator reconnected on Instagram to find closure in their relationship following what happened in 2019:

"Skipping ahead to 2021, we had spoken briefly over an Instagram DM about the relationship and meeting up for closure on how things went in 2019, I gave him a second chance and met up hoping to get some answers."

The YouTuber accused Wilbur Soot of "flaunting his influence and desirability":

"We walked through densely populated areas of town where got stopped multiple times by his fans. In hindsight, this felt very intentional, almost as if it was to flaunt his influence and desirability to me."

X user @AliceNyanNya's post on X about her experience with Wilbur Soot (Image via X)

Alice then stated that the Minecraft streamer got her intoxicated and that the "last thing" she remembered was "him non-consensually removing her clothes. She elaborated:

"We went to a bar to talk and he then proceeded to get me very drunk. He got un an Uber back to his house, I ended up backing out in his bed due to the alcohol, but the las time I remember was him non-consensually removing my clothes. The next morning, he proceeded to tell me that I must be a lesbian because I wasn't interested in him."

At the time of writing, Wilbur Soot has not responded to Alice's allegations. What he says remains to be seen.