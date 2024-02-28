"I will forever appreciate you" - Fans react as Dream reveals donating $33.4k to assist victims of sexual and physical violence

On February 28, 2024, Minecraft star Clay "Dream" took to his alternate handle on X, @dreamwastaken, to update the community. The content creator shared two images showcasing his contributions to the Joyful Heart Foundation. For those unaware, the Joyful Heart Foundation is a national organization that assists victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.

An excerpt from their official website reads:

"Joyful Heart carries out its mission through an integrated program portfolio of education and advocacy. Our work is paving the way for innovative approaches to treating trauma; igniting shifts in the way the public views and responds to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse; and reforming and advancing policies and legislation to ensure access to justice for survivors."

In the tweet posted earlier today, Clay recalled saying that he would donate "every dollar" from his recent video. The Orlando, Florida native then revealed that he made a $33,459.97 donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation.

He wrote:

"I said every dollar made from my last video would go to the Joyful Heart Foundation, now feels like a good time to share a receipt from it."

The update immediately started trending on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, with user @saplingsjanee writing:

"Thank you for donating and showing your continued support to victims. I will forever appreciate you and everything that you do. Never change, you're amazing. Love you forever, Dream."

"The world doesn't deserve you at all" - Dream garners praise after donating "every dollar made" from his recent video

X user @saplingsjanee's comment mentioned above (Image via X)

Dream's social media post on his alternate X handle garnered over 9.4k likes in less than an hour. With over 656 netizens commenting, numerous fans praised the content creator for assisting victims of abuse:

X user @hiddlestoncraft hoped to see the "world change":

One community member wanted to get an update on the 24-year-old streamer's upcoming content:

Meanwhile, X user @sunniisol commented:

"Oh, the world doesn't deserve you at all, I hope one day you get shown all the kindness you've shown it. Love you endlessly."

Some pertinent responses were along these lines:

Dream is one of the most recognizable figures in the Minecraft and streaming community. Last year, he received the Gamer of the Year award at YouTube's annual ceremony, the Streamy Awards.