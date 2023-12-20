"Parasocial love turned to parasocial hate": Dream responds to people "obsessively hating him" and making "fake allegations"

Clay "Dream" has taken the internet by storm after uploading a one-hour, 22-minute video on his primary YouTube channel. He has addressed numerous controversies that have surrounded him, including the Minecraft speedrunning cheating scandal, accusations of posting "thirst trap" pictures, grooming allegations, conflict with Nicolas Cantu, and others.

At the end of the video, Dream responded to those who leveled "fake allegations" against him, claiming that they "obsessively hate him." The Minecraft star also said that the individuals who accused him had an "unhealthy parasocial relationship" and added:

"I think it's incredibly unhealthy to be obsessive with someone and I also think that it's clear to anyone that's stepping back and looking at these situations - that people obsessively hate me and are making up lies about me. Which is, also, because of parasocialness. Parasocial love turned to parasocial hate. And, I have no doubt that the anonymous people making these fake allegations were once big fans of mine."

"I'm probably in this position because of myself" - Dream comments on the "stan" culture while discussing people leveling "fake allegations" against him

At the 01:18-hour mark of the video titled, The Truth, Dream claimed that he was in his current position "because of himself." Explaining why the situation escalated to such a degree, the Florida native said:

"First of all, I just want to recognize that I'm probably in this position because of myself. The people that made these claims, undoubtedly, had unhealthy parasocial relationships with me and that's why it has gotten to this point. I want to and will do anything I can to denounce this. My view on fans has shifted slowly, over time, jumping massively when I face revealed and actually got to meet fans in person - which made things much more real, and massively changed my perspective."

Timestamp - 01:18:50

While detailing that he is a massive football fan, Dream commented on the "stan" culture by saying:

"I grew up being a massive fan of football and I had jerseys of my favorite players and was very passionate. So, I've always related to stans in that way. But my passion never turned to obsession and I never truly realized how serious it can get. Even sometimes when people were literally telling me."

Dream went on to say that meeting fans in person made "things more real":

"I think that part of why I'm in the position that I'm in right now is because I started pulling away from my fans after my face reveal. Meeting fans in person made things much more real and I wasn't so chronically online anymore because I actually had real life and things to do."

Timestamp - 1:20:00

Dream continued the conversation by "clarifying boundaries" for his fans, which included his refusal to support NSFW art, comments, or videos featuring him or his friends. The content creator also expressed his displeasure with "serious shipping" and stated that he and George "GeorgeNotFound" were not dating.