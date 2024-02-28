"'I can't believe he's getting money from big oil,' none of that is true" - Ludwig explains why he is not traveling to Dubai for a Red Bull event

YouTube Gaming streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren has explained why he canceled his latest trip to Dubai, where he was meant to attend a Red Bull event. The content creator recently addressed the community via a YouTube video (which was made private on February 28, 2024) and revealed the reason behind his decision.

After Ludwig clarified why Dubai was chosen as the location for the Red Bull event, he stated that he was not paid to be a part of it. He added that the Austrian brand supported his decision.

In response to sentiments expressed by the streaming community, the Los Angeles-based personality stated:

"But I did see a lot of like, 'This is crazy! Ludwig is sports-washing,' which is a term that I've never heard. 'Dubai, I can't believe he's doing content out there. I can't believe he's getting money from big oil,' none of that is true. That's all just a lie, or you know, not a lie. It's an assumption..."

"It's not an excuse; that's just the facts of what's happening" - Ludwig on canceling his Dubai trip

In a minute-long clip posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, Ludwig listed some of the reasons why he canceled his trip to Dubai for a Red Bull event. He said:

"Reason two, which I think is a bigger reason - you don't need a travel visa to go to Dubai. So, that's why they picked Dubai. Again, literally, zero dollars being transferred... which... that's it."

Asserting that he was not making an "excuse" but instead sharing "facts" about the situation, the former Twitch streamer said:

"So anyway, that's the reason. It's not an excuse, that's just the facts of what's happening."

He continued:

"Third thing - Red Bull is also very... supportive. So, I was like, 'Hey man, can I just not go?' And they're like, 'Sure.' So, I'm just not going. But that was what the trip was meant to be. That's why it was where it was. And I just am no longer going."

X user @1000_mikan posted the YouTuber's update on Reddit, in which he summarized the reasons for canceling his trip to Dubai. An excerpt from his Reddit comment reads:

"I was never going to post any content in Dubai (no videos, IG (Instagram) posts, tweets), it was purely meant as a meet-and-group for all Red Bull athletes/players. This was never for the bag. Neither myself nor Red Bull are getting money from Dubai/big oil, or whatever. Dubai was chosen because of it's location (Red Bull athletes really do be everywhere) and there is no travel visa required to go there."

