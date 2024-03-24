"I can't believe what I've just seen" - KSI reacts as Misfits Boxing 13 allegedly got swatted after bomb threat was made

On March 24, 2024, KSI's Misfits Boxing made headlines when the Misfits Boxing 13 event was allegedly swatted after a bomb threat was made. Drama Alert on X reported the situation, stating that attendees and fighters were having "difficulty getting into the arena." The tweet reads:

"Misfits reportedly was swatted! The event looks fine on stream, but fans and fighters (are) having difficulty getting into the arena due to the swatting. Was it Adin Ross' fans who swatted?"

Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," retweeted the post and wrote, "Wow..." He then made a series of tweets on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, claiming that he had never witnessed a live event being swatted. His tweets read:

"I've never seen an event that I'm watching live, get swatted. America's different (Face with tears of joy emoji). Whoever called in the bomb threat, well played. You've now just made Misfits 13 one of the most talked-about events."

KSI also took to Instagram, where he discussed the alleged swatting incident and showed police investigating the boxing arena. He said:

"Nah, this is actually crazy. As you can see, the police or the swat are watching Misfits 13 right now. If you're watching it right now, they had to stop the whole event because it got swatted. Mental! Mental! I can't believe what I've just seen! I've never seen..."

KSI's tweet on March 24, 2024, reacting to Misfits 13 getting allegedly swatted due to a bomb threat (Image via X)

KSI says the swatter is going to get "sued and arrested" after bomb threat was allegedly called at the Misfits 13 event

KSI posted another tweet that day (March 24, 2024), stating that the person who allegedly swatted Misfits Boxing 13 would be "sued and arrested." He added:

"The event is back plus the swatter is going to get sued and arrested. Long day. VPNs won't save you."

JJ says the swatter would get "sued and arrested" following the recent controversy (Image via X)

Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar" has also chimed in on the matter. He shared a tweet from Kick streamer Adin Ross' infamous X community, Adin Loyals, from March 8, 2024, in which X user @Guuffa wrote:

"I have a feeling someone is planning to bring a bomb to this event in Nashville, we should be good citizens and call in a bomb threat on the 23rd. Thoughts?"

The Drama Alert host insisted that the social media post was genuine "without a shadow of doubt":

Despite the controversy, the Misfits Boxing 13 event continued, with Chris Avila defeating Jake Bostwick and Vitaly defeating Mohammad "Mo Deen."