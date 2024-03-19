“It’s coming back” - Adin Ross confirms restoring controversial AR Loyals community on X

Kick streamer Adin Ross has confirmed that he will restore the controversial X.com community AR Loyals. For those unaware, Adin deleted his community from the social media platform last week after there were several instances of members engaging in doxxing and posts involving Adin’s personal life. Doxxing, of course, can lead to harmful outcomes and is also against X.com’s guideline policy.

However, Adin confirmed that he would restore the community during a video call with Kick.com and Stake.com’s owner, Eddie Craven. The streamer affirmed:

“It’s (AR Loyals community on X) coming back.”

"You can't just take that down" - Eddie Craven's message to Adin Ross following recent community deletion

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross was upset last week due to a series of unwelcome incidents directed at him within his X.com community, AR Loyals. For those unfamiliar, Communities are a relatively new feature on the social media platform, serving as virtual groups.

The streamer made the bold decision to delete the community. At its peak, it boasted over 90,000 members, making it one of the largest streamer-run communities on X.

After nuking AR Loyals, Adin had said:

"That community is forever deleted. I'm never gonna bring it back."

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, he has had a change of heart and has confirmed that he will revive the community, much to the delight of his fans. He said:

"It's coming back, it's coming back. It will be back by tomorrow (March 20)."

Eddie Craven, who was on the call, said:

"You can't remove like that man. You gotta bring it back. You can't just take that down."

Adin responded, saying:

"I know."

Eddie further said:

"You can't do that. Man, you gotta find a solution. You need to moderate. I don't know, guess what? There were some factors in play that are pretty complicated."

Adin once again added:

"Yes. The community will be back."

As of March 19, Adin Ross' AR Loyals community is still not operational on X. However, now that he has confirmed its imminent return, it would likely be restored soon, and fans could return to engaging in content as usual.

The community was also embroiled in another controversy recently during Adin's brief conflict with fellow content creator JJ "KSI." During the dispute, Adin's community targeted KSI and his family, engaging in activities such as doxxing, including posting pictures of KSI's girlfriend in the group and leaking the address of his manager.