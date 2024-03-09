“We can finally get their community deleted” - KSI fires back at Adin Ross’ controversial X community for allegedly doxing him

A fresh internet controversy has emerged amid the conflict between YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" and Kick streamer Adin Ross. For context, Adin disclosed that JJ and his boxing promotion, Misfits Boxing, have issued a legal notice to him for his upcoming livestream of a boxing match featuring DeenTheGreat, who is under contract with Misfits:.

Misfits Boxing reportedly suing Adin Ross (Image via X)

The feud has inevitably extended to the respective fan bases of both individuals. Notably, Adin Ross's "AR Loyals" community and KSI's community on X have become embroiled in the ongoing dispute.

In a recent post, JJ went as far as stating that members of the AR Loyals attempted to dox him. He even mentioned that such actions could potentially lead to their removal from the platform:

"Let them keep doxxing me so we can finally get their community deleted."

Has Adin Ross' X community been suspended following the doxxing controversy involving KSI?

JJ reveals being doxxed by AR Loyals (Image via X)

KSI and Adin Ross had maintained a relatively neutral stance towards each other until just a few days ago. However, their conflict swiftly intensified due to DeenTheGreat agreeing to box Adam Saleh on Adin's card. This event, deemed unsanctioned, contributed to the escalation of their feud.

The two communities have also engaged in heated exchanges. AR Loyals, for example, have resorted to posting images of JJ's previously anonymous girlfriend and even shared the home address of JJ's manager, Mams Taylor.

While AR Loyals, Adin's primary community on X, remains active, they also have an alternative community called Adin Loyal's Uncensored. However, this community has been temporarily suspended due to activities that violate X's guidelines:

One of Adin's communities on X was suspended (Image via X)

Fans react to the feud between KSI and Adin Ross

The feud has undeniably captured people's attention, with many sharing their reactions to the drama. One of Drama Alert's posts covering the topic also garnered significant attention. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react as JJ calls out Adin Ross' community for doxxing him (Image via X)

KSI made headlines on an entirely different topic as well. He made an appearance on the latest SmackDown episode, but unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when JJ found himself on the receiving end of a brutal RKO delivered by Randy Orton.