“I’m never gonna bring it back” - Adin Ross explains why he deleted his controversial X Community Adin Loyals

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has made a significant move today by removing his controversial fan community, AR Loyals, from X.com. This community stood out as one of the largest streamer-centric groups on the platform, boasting over 90,000 members at its peak. However, recent occurrences of doxxing and potential breaches of community guidelines prompted this decision.

In a solemn tone, Adin addressed the recent developments during his latest stream on Kick.com, expressing his resolve to discuss the situation. He conveyed his decision not to bring back the community:

"That community is forever deleted. I'm never gonna bring it back."

"You talk about my past" - Adin Ross explains the reason behind removing the AR Loyals community

Adin Ross, currently one of the most prominent Kick streamers, appeared to be in a less-than-ideal mood recently. The streamer made a decisive move by deleting his longstanding community from X.com. When discussing the decision, Ross hinted that it was due to discussions about his personal life within the community:

"You talk about my past with people, it's just another level, you know? 'You're soft' (reading the chat) I'm soft bro. I need you to for once in your lives try and take me seriously 'cause I'm only gonna have this talk to you guys once and every other stream is gonna go back to regular streams."

Adin added:

"I had a bunch of other streamers hitting me up saying, 'I'm proud of you. I can't wait to delete my community.' I'm not the only one. It's just a bunch of parasocial bullsh*t and I stood up fro myself and i stood up for people around me and that's that."

During the stream, Adin also shared an intriguing update, revealing that he has resolved his differences with fellow creator JJ "KSI." He mentioned that he had discussions with his team:

"I actually spoke to KSI's team today, bro. Everything is good bro. Everything is cool. I just don't really care anymore about a lot of bullsh*t anymore."

Adin might bring back the community, says moderator (Image via X)

Despite Adin's saying that he would never bring back the community, after the end of his stream, one of his moderators, Manu (@ManuDaGoat), disclosed that he allegedly had conversed with Adin. According to Manu, there's a possibility that the old community might be reinstated by the upcoming Monday (March 18).