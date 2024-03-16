"You've been f**king with me for years" - Adin Ross allegedly threatens his mod, claims he would contact "his people" at FBI

Kick streamer Adin Ross has reportedly sent a threatening message to one of his moderators. For context, the moderator, Manu (@ManuDaGoat) on X, created a new X community called "Loyals Uncensored" following the deletion of Adin's previous community, "AR Loyals," which boasted over 90K members, ranking it among the largest communities on X.com.

Adin deleted the community following instances of doxxing, some of which targeted the streamer himself. This resulted in Adin completely nuking his community. However, he expressed discontent over the establishment of the new one. He wrote this to Manu:

"You've been f**king with me for years."

Adin Ross unhappy with the new Loyals Uncensored community on X

Adin shares a threatening message to a mod (Image via X)

Adin Ross' former X community AR Loyals was recognized as one of the largest streaming-based communities on X, boasting over 90K members. However, it recently became entangled in several controversies.

For example, earlier this month, numerous members of the community engaged in attempts to dox fellow YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI," his family and girlfriend (whom he has kept away from the internet), sparked by KSI's conflict with the Kick streamer.

Recently, there have been several other instances of posts related to doxxing, some even involving Adin Ross himself. This compelled him to delete the community, especially since he was one of its moderators.

However, the story didn't quite ebd there. Manu, a moderator who established the new community, faced additional consequences as his Kick account was suspended. According to screenshots posted by him, the suspension was attributed to involvement in doxxing activities. Manu wrote:

"Your so-called co-owner is abusing power for something I didn’t do, just cause I made a new community."

Adin reportedly suspends mod's channel from the streaming platform (Image via X)

Manu alleged that Adin played a role in the ban, as Adin is among the co-owners of the streaming platform. However, it remains unclear if others were involved in the decision to suspend the channel.

This isn't the only recent drama involving Adin Ross. The streamer was recently brought up by Kanye West, who mentioned that Adin had to apologize for his remarks about him and his wife, Bianca Censori.