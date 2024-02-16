“I had a bullet hole put in my office” - Jameskii shares alleged details about Twomad following his death

The unexpected passing of YouTuber and content creator Muudea Sedik, known as "Twomad," has left many in shock. After his death, the late content creator has been the subject of numerous allegations, including threats, attempted murder, and sexual assault. One of the accusers is James "Jameskii," who took to X to post a detailed account of disturbing incidents involving Sedik.

James had previously posted about Sedik's alleged attempt to "murder" him. Today (February 16), he made another post alleging that Sedik may have played a part in a shooting at his office:

"Just within a short timeframe, I had a bullet hole put in my office window, was told to wear a concealed bulletproof vest when I'm in public, and witnessed a SWAT team with ballistic shields outside of my home."

What are the new allegations against Twomad? Jameskii explains threats

Sedik's passing has undoubtedly shaken the online community. However, he was also a highly polarizing figure, frequently involved in various controversies. Today, Jameskii shared additional details about Twomad's alleged actions.

James stated that although there were no lawsuits involved, Sedik did have restraining orders issued against him:

"The justice courts in multiple jurisdictions deemed it necessary to provide restraining orders to protect the victims/witnesses and those around them."

Additionally, there were allegations that Twomad either destroyed evidence or sent threats to his victims:

"Has been caught destroying evidence, sending death threats to witnesses, and fabricating stuff to brainwash his audience. The judge shut down his lies during the hearing, and all of this is public records."

Additional allegations against Sedik included claims that he danced on a child's grave and recorded videos of himself committing various crimes, including sexual assault:

"This is the same guy who was dancing on the grave of a murdered child just a year ago. This is the same guy who secretly recorded multiple videos of him committing crimes, including sexual assault and pointing a gun at one of his victims."

For those wondering, Twomad passed away on February 13, 2023. There have been suggestions and reports speculating that the cause of death was due to a drug overdose. However, as toxicology reports are still pending, and the precise cause of death remains unconfirmed.