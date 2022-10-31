"I came outta your b*lls!" - IShowSpeed in disbelief after his dad claims Messi is better than Ronaldo

In a recently uploaded stream, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was left disgruntled after his dad Darren Sr. claimed Lionel Messi was better than Cristiano Ronaldo. For those looking for context, Darren Jr. is a vocal fan of the Portuguese. He has let his love be known to the Manchester United striker by making a song on him titled Ronaldo [SEWEY].

However, in the said stream, the YouTuber's father had different opinions regarding the long-going debate between the two. According to Darren Sr., Messi appeared to be the better of the two.

Reacting to his father's opinion, Darren was left perplexed. He said:

"I came outta your b*lls and you're saying this!"

IShowSpeed yells at his dad for praising Messi

It's no secret at this point that IShowSpeed will go to any extent to defend his favorite footballer, which incidentally includes yelling at his father. After reacting to a comparison video between the two giants of the sport, Darren Sr. came to the conclusion that the Argentine was better.

In response, the Ohio-born YouTuber solemly expressed:

"You're my dad...but you think Messi better than Ronaldo"

Darren Sr. replied:

"Honestly, like, what I just saw with my birgin eyes was Messi was better."

He continued:

"Okay, since we're on your show Ronaldo is gosh, that guy, Ronaldo is superb but..."

(Timestamp: 00:20:38)

An agitated IShowSpeed exclaimed:

"I came outta your b*alls and you're saying Messi better than Ronaldo. You my own dad...I'm sorry for yelling at you but you saying like, come on."

Darren Sr. responded by adding:

"But when you came from my b*lls, it was like, it didn't hurt...you know how you screamin', I didn't scream like that. It sound like you hurt but my scream wasn't hurt scream when you came from my b*lls."

IShowSpeed is very passionate about CR7. He recently interracted with his son over Facetime and it won't be surprising at this point if he decides to meet the Portuguese in person.

Fans react to the dad-son conversation

Fans are seldom left without a comical moment from the YouTuber. His recent stream proved to be no different. Seeing the 17-year-old debate with his dad over the two legends, Ronaldo and Messi, the video was clipped and shared across the internet, including on his own channel.

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans react to the comical interaction (Image via Speedy Boykins YouTube)

Aside from collaborating with his dad, IShowSpeed was also seen sharing a live stream with fellow content creator Kai Cenat. The former is also believed to be planning a live stream upload with Adin Ross later today.

