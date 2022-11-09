"I can’t believe I’m saying this!" - CDawgVA shocked by Overwatch 2’s microtransactions, says loot boxes should come back

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" dedicated a livestream on November 8 to climbing the ranked ladder of Overwatch 2. At one point, he decided to check out the game's battle pass along with the in-game shop. CDawgVA was taken aback when he discovered how much a hero skin bundle costs in the game.

After realizing that he could not buy a bundle for £17, the Welsh content creator suggested that the game reinstate its older loot box system. He asserted:

"I can't believe I'm saying this! Bring back loot boxes! Bro, what?!"

CDawgVA surprised by how expensive hero bundles are in Overwatch 2

At the one-hour mark of his November 8 broadcast, CDawgVA threw shade at the game's controversial new battle pass system. He sarcastically pointed to the "great things it has to offer" as he said:

"All right, what do we want, chat? Look at the great battle pass. Look at the great things it has to offer. So many great things that I can purchase. Let me see how much; I want to see how much a skin costs."

Timestamp: 01:06:55

The 26-year-old was astounded to discover that he couldn't purchase a hero bundle for £17, exclaiming:

"So, I just want to buy some points. Okay. Okay! All right, so we're talking... I can't even buy a skin with £17! Like, are you telling me that this (Witch Kiriko bundle) is 29% off! What?!"

Before claiming that loot boxes should be restored in the game, CDawgVA remarked:

"So this bundle. Oh, that's so good! I got to pay 20 of Her finest British Pounds; of Her Majesty's finest?"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

The Twitch clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and swiftly became one of the top ranking posts on the forum.

According to Redditor u/PuzzleheadedCourse96, the gaming community wants the old Overwatch reward structure to return, in which players can earn in-game items by simply playing the shooter title. They went on to claim that the new system is an "anti-consumer mess":

Another Redditor felt that the older loot box system was "actually pretty great" and provided a rationale for their statement by saying:

Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

CDawgVA is a Tokyo, Japan-based internet personality and a professional anime voice actor, in addition to being a popular Twitch streamer.

Connor has voiced many popular anime characters, including Gashew and Spice from Dragon Ball Z Abridged, Satotz from Hunter x Hunter Abridged, and Headmaster/Freud from Hellsing Ultimate Abridged.

