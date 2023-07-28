"I can’t stop laughing at how bad the art is" - Andrew Tate releasing a $97 comic featuring himself leaves fans in splits

Once again, Andrew Tate, the controversial social media personality and former Kickboxer, has captured the internet's focus by launching his very own comic book, titled "Top G." The storyline apparently depicts Andrew and his brother Tristan taking on the forces of the Matrix. The first edition is now available for purchase on dngcomics.com, priced at a staggering $97.

However, the release of this creative project has garnered much criticism. Firstly, many have found the cost of $97 to be too high. Secondly, netizens have raised objections regarding the quality of the artwork, stating that it does not meet their expectations. One user wrote:

"I can’t stop laughing at how bad the art is"

What is Andrew Tate's comic about?

The first issue of the Top G comics is now available for purchase. According to the official DNG Comics website, the storyline revolves around the Tate brothers engaging in a battle within the Matrix. The plot seems to be loosely based on Andrew Tate's own life, given his current situation of being "canceled" from several social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Here's what the website reads:

"These stories reflect the harsh truths of the Matrix, how I escaped it, and what I predict they will try next."

The website also includes a foreword from the former Kickboxer, stating:

"Prepare for the first comic that will help you build an Iron Mind, and fight against the desperate agenda of the Matrix. I am passing on some of my most vital life lessons through these powerful stories."

The internet personality also took to his Twitter account to post a picture of himself with the first issue of his comic:

There have already been some reviews of the comic. For example, YouTuber Vito has criticized the lackluster artwork in the comic book:

It is worth noting that Andrew and his brother, Tristan, are presently under house arrest and are expected to remain in this situation until the end of the month, at the very least.

Here's what the community said

The comic's release has sparked divided opinions within the online community. Here are some of them:

Nikki @Retroclicksvint @ShaykhSulaiman @Cobratate Very positive for little boys!!

he's-coming 🤭 @theantimusk @ShaykhSulaiman I have no respect for any of the people who debase themselves to stroke this man's ego.

King Vyper @vyper_og @ShaykhSulaiman $97 for a comic book? Damn, that's a hefty price!



With @Cobratate rollin' in multimillionaire dough, you'd think he'd be more generous



Let's make comics accessible, not break the bank

Wolf 🐺 @WorldByWolf @ShaykhSulaiman The self-confessed scam artist continues to scam his audience …

The release of Andrew Tate's own comics has elicited a series of skeptical responses due to its high price. Whether any changes will be made in future issues remains uncertain.