Andrew Tate launches "Top G" comic book about fighting the Matrix with an absurd price tag - "I became the superhero of the youth"

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate has released his own comic book series called Top G.

The comic book series will showcase stories of Andrew Tate fighting against the forces of the matrix. In a statement given by 'Cobra' on the webpage of DNG Comics about the same, he said (H/T DNG Comics):

"They don’t want you to know the truth they want you living in a mental cage, chained by a weak mindset. I became the superhero of the youth by telling the truth and teaching young men to be strong. And now I am being punished for it, in real-time. These stories reflect the harsh truths of the Matrix, how I escaped it, and what I predict they will try next."

The first edition of the series has been released on DNG Comics and is titled, Breaking Illusions. Interestingly, the price point of the comic book is a headscratcher as people who want to get their hands on it will have to spend $97.

Colby Covington praises Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate

UFC superstar Colby Covington recently praised the Tate brothers. While the common sentiment around the two is negative, 'Chaos' does not seem to have any problem with what they stand for. Instead, Covington even believes that the two are very well-spoken.

During a recent event hosted by Turning Point USA, Colby Covington was asked to comment on Andrew Tate and his brother. He said:

“Yeah, I have no issue with the Tates. I think they are very intelligent guys, they come across as very well-spoken. You know I have no issues. I think he did a great interview the other day with Tucker Carlson. I think there’s a lot of truth to what he is saying. And you know, I think people are experiencing that now in America. I’ve seen it firsthand on social media, man."

He added:

"They took me out of the algorithm on Instagram, the second that I put up a picture of Republican and conservative beliefs. And they have kept me at a million followers for four or five years. It’s not about followers, it’s not about that. It’s about standing up for what you believe in.

