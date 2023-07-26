Colby Covington impressed by Andrew Tate's interview with Tucker Carlson - "They come across, very well-spoken" 

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington was recently called to comment on controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate. Covington is known to not mince his words and is outspoken about his beliefs and allegiances.

In an event hosted by Turning Point USA, Covington commented on the Tate brothers inlcuding Andrew Tate's recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

“Yeah, I have no issue with the Tates. I think they are very intelligent guys, they come across very well-spoken. You know I have no issues. I think he did a great interview the other day with Tucker Carlson."

He continued:

"I think there’s a lot of truth to what he is saying. And you know, I think people are experiencing that now in America. I’ve seen it firsthand on social media, man."

Covington went on to relate his own experience of being ostracized by the algorithm and preached strongly about holding onto ideals.

"They took me out of the algorithm on Instagram, the second that I put up a picture of Republican and conservative beliefs. And they have kept me at a million followers for four or five years. It’s not about followers, it’s not about that. It’s about standing up for what you believe in. Don’t be afraid and don’t be shy of your beliefs in God and country and first responders and the heart of America. ‘Cause if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.”

Check out his full comments below:

Colby Covington: Donald Cerrone calls out Andrew Tate, accuses him of buying his championship belts

Retired fan favorite Donald Cerrone has called out former kickboxer Andrew Tate to a fight on the same card as the potential blockbuster showdown between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Cerrone recorded a video mentioning that he and American kickboxer Joe Schilling have followed Andrew Tate's kickboxing career from its earlier stages and have always been keen on taking him on. 'Cowboy' said:

"Back in the day when me and Joe Schilling used to watch videos of you [Tate] to try and want to fight you... You always ran like a little girl your entire career. Are you kidding me? I'm [going to] knock the sh*t out of you. I'm a real fighter. You're a fake bullsh*t wannabe fighter who made up a bunch of world championship belts that you bought off eBay."

Check out Donald Cerrone's call out below on Instagram: