"I was choked, punched, and attacked" - Mitch Jones doubles down on allegations against Mizkif, claims he did not "make any aggressive contact"

On February 7, 2024, Twitch streamer Mitch Jones doubled down on his allegations against Matthew "Mizkif." For context, on February 6, 2024, Jones posted a five-minute YouTube video in which he accused the One True King (OTK) co-founder of physically assaulting him. Claiming that doctors told him he might need surgery on "one of his arteries," the content creator said:

"Mizkif physically assaulted me to the point that I was told that I might have to have surgery on one of my arteries and I still have a concussion."

After Jones' allegations against Mizkif went viral on social media, the 31-year-old issued a "final statement about being assaulted" on his official X handle.

After admitting that he was intoxicated during the altercation with Mizkif, Jones claimed that he did not "make any aggressive contact." He said:

"No, I did not physically pull Miz from the car or make any aggressive contact with him in any way. The statement that he made in the video was that by our verbal argument and statements I 'pulled' him from the car. I never hit him or physically engaged with him, but I was choked, punched, and attacked."

"No, I do not plan to be releasing any more incident-related documentation" - Mitch Jones releases "final statement" after accusing Mizkif of alleged physical assault

In a public statement released on X earlier today (February 7, 2024), Mitch Jones explained why he decided to publicly share details about his alleged altercation with Mizkif. He said he wanted the streamer to "take responsibility for his actions":

"1) I wanted to get this off my chest as I had been sitting with this and I hearing rumors about the incident which were not true 2) I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen to anyone else and 3) I want to highlight that violence is not the answer to an argument. I want Miz to take responsibility for his actions. I do not plan to take any legal action or personally push this further but if I have to I will."

Jones then listed six "facts" about the incident and stated that he was intoxicated during the alleged incident:

"Yes, I was intoxicated. I am not proud of the situation, but my personal mistakes do not justify or warrant being assaulted based on a verbal argument."

According to Jones, he and Mizkif had a verbal argument in which they said things they normally wouldn't have:

"Yes, I said some things that were not nice and so did Miz. We were in a verbal argument going back and forth and in the heat of the moment we both said things that we would not have said otherwise. But nothing that was said justified being knocked unconscious and choked and strangled."

The Austin, Texas-based personality also claimed that there was no other person involved in the conflict:

"There was not 'another person' involved or a second 'incident' with someone else. This is just false and stated by people with other motives or trying to create a false narrative. Miz did this and assaulted me in what was a heated verbal argument. Why he decided to attack me is not something I understand or agree with."

Jones said he would not release "incident-relation documentation" and that he did not want to go "back-and-forth with people" about the controversy:

"No, I do not plan to be releasing any more incident-related documentation. I am putting this out to set the matter straight and don't want to continue to go back and forth with people about this. The truth has been clearly stated and I want to make sure everyone knows where we are with this."

Commenting on Mizkif's alleged actions, Jones added:

"The facts are the facts and while you may not like what I contributed to this situation, nothing gives the right for another person to put another person's life in jeopardy over a verbal dispute. Taking a stance that someone "deserves" to suffer what could be life-threatening injuries for mere words leaves us all in a worse position. Having a bad day, that you aren't proud of, should not justify someone trying to almost kill you."

Online community reacts to Mitch Jones' "final statement"

Mitch Jones' "final statement" about the controversy involving him and Mizkif has elicited over 520 reactions. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky asked Jones to release the full security camera footage so that people could "draw conclusions for themselves." Meanwhile, X user @NathanAlgren12 commented that the content creator should "just move on."