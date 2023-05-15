The second season of eISL culminated in a stellar victory for Northeast United FC, with Saransh and Emaad emerging victorious after defeating Bengaluru FC in the final. While it was Emaad who scored the decisive goals in the final tie of the event, this is the second time that Saransh has won India's premier FIFA tournament, retaining his title in glorious fashion.

As one of the most decorated and experienced competitive FIFA players in India, Saransh Jain has continued to impress audiences with his performances since FIFA 18. His run with Chennaiyin FC in the inaugural edition of eISL was commendable in itself, but he has truly outdone himself this season with Northeast United.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Saransh provided some insight into his journey, elucidating his mindset and experiences that have won him plenty of accolades over the years.

Saransh has retained his eISL crown with his performances for Northeast United FC

Q. First of all, congratulations on successfully retaining your eISL crown. Winning India's premier FIFA tournament two years in a row is quite the accomplishment. How would you compare last year's experience to this season?

Saransh: Of course, the eISL was very different as compared to last season in almost every aspect: different format, different game, different club as well for me, so it really means a lot that I could come out on top yet again. A great experience yet again, and I’m definitely not just saying that because I won.

Q. Your teammate Emaad had some stunning performances over the course of the season. How would you describe the dynamic between you two, and how does it compare to your interactions with Navin from last year?

Saransh: I’ve seen Emaad grow so much as a player over the past two seasons, and it’s been amazing to be by his side as he does his magic in game. Unfortunately, Navin didn’t have a very good season in eISL this time around, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time, and he will be back to his best soon.

Q. You faced off against your GodLike teammate Charanjot in the final of the eISL. With both of you being arguably the biggest names in the Indian competitive FIFA circuit, what was it like being on opposite ends this tournament?

Saransh: Honestly, it was something I definitely expected (Facing CJ in the finals) as soon as I saw the bracket and noticed that we were on opposite sides. Playing against and alongside him has always been fun, I can't lie, because we play a very similar style of FIFA and have been facing off against each other in national and international tournaments for almost five years now.

Q. You are amongst the most reputable and experienced pros in the scene and are competing at the highest level in several tournaments like the FGS, eISL, and eNations. How do you find the balance between preparing for all these events?

Saransh: This season, my schedule with regards to tournaments has been really busy. While it’s always very fun and exciting to have the next event lined up immediately, which gives you something to look forward to, it also gets exhausting at times when you can’t catch a break. But, of course, I can’t complain, and I’m always glad that I have the privilege to play so many events in a season.

Q. In your opinion, what aspect of your gameplay is your biggest strength that sets you apart from your peers?

Saransh: I think it’s a balance between all game styles. I prefer playing a direct and attacking style of FIFA, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only style I know, I can also slow it down when deemed necessary. I think you can say that adapting to the gameplay and my opponent is probably my biggest strength in-game, which was visible in the eISL as well.

Q. Northeast United FC is amongst the most prominent clubs in the nation and has an incredibly loyal fanbase. Have you had any interactions with the fans or the players of the club?

Saransh: The North East is one of the most beautiful places in India. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to visit it yet, but talking about the football club and its fans, it’s definitely one of the most passionate fan bases, and it was an honor representing them. I consider myself really lucky to have gotten NEUFC their first-ever major Championship!

