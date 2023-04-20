"I'd like to do few more things on stream" - Asmongold unhappy with his recent content, plans on doing "different stuff"

Twitch streamer and co-owner of OTK Zack "Asmongold" recently shared some personal thoughts on his stream. He expressed dissatisfaction with his current content and announced plans to explore new avenues, specifically by playing different types of games that may appeal to his audience.

Zack also revealed his desire to focus on his YouTube channel, 'Asmongold TV'. He expressed interest in creating original content for his channel, rather than just repurposing clips and reactions from his streams. Regarding his plans, he said:

"I'd like to do few more things on stream"

Asmongold to focus away from MMORPGs? Streamer reveals plans to diversify

Asmongold posted a video on YouTube in which he shared some personal updates, including his struggles with sleep deprivation and his father's recovery from an illness. Along with these personal updates, he also revealed his plans to make changes professionally by revamping his content. He said:

"I haven't really been very happy with some of the content I've been doing, I'd like to do some different stuff."

He continued:

"I feel like, in the last month or so I've just pretty much-played video games and that's about it and I'd like to do a few more things on the stream and for content to spice things up and make things more exciting."

(Timestamp: 4:44)

The OTK member made it clear that he didn't want to make any extravagant promises. However, he did hint at his desire to play a variety of different types of games. He said:

"I think a short list of that really would just be new different types of games that people would like to see."

Regarding the games that he plans to try out, he said:

"I want to check out the new Lost Ark update, but like that's kind of a new thing. I wanted to finish Have A Nice Death. I enjoyed playing this game. I wanted to beat it."

What the fans said

Fans flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and support, sending their best wishes for his father's recovery. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans share their encouraging words

Despite being known for his World of Warcraft gameplay, Asmongold seems to have a desire to branch out and explore new avenues. His fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds.

