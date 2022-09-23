"I dedicate around three to four hours to playing Pokémon UNITE on a daily basis": Tay "Ice" Leong Jie of Orangutan Esports

The Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2022 came to an end a month ago and Orangutan Esports was one of the teams that participated in the major tournament. Despite their poor performances at the event, they are one of the best teams in the Asia-Pacific region.

One of the members of their Pokemon UNITE roster is Tay "Ice" Leong Jie. In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’ Debolina Banerjee, Ice talks about how he came to join the Orangutan Esports roster, his experience at the World Championship, and more.

Ice on his journey in the competitive world of Pokémon UNITE

Q. Pokémon UNITE has a thriving esports scenario and you have played on a global platform. How long have you been playing this game competitively?

Ice: I have been playing Pokémon UNITE competitively, ever since January 2022, back when the World Championship 2022 was announced.

Q. Even if you all have had quite a few accolades so far, No Lucario is a comparatively new team. Whose idea was it to form a team revolving around Pokémon UNITE?

Ice: Solo (Bryan Khoo Chin How) and I were previously from a team called Star9, while KST, Raithe (Chuang Fu Yuan), and Dev were from DVT. We decided to form a team as both the previous teams were struggling. I was the one who reached out to Raithe while he was the one who formed the team.

Q. Since you recently joined Orangutan Esports, what are your expectations from the organization?

Ice: I expect them to facilitate and assist us in any need for us to do our best in competitions.

Q. You, along with your teammates, recently won the Pokémon UNITE APAC Championship. Can you share with us a special moment in the tournament that you personally enjoyed?

Ice: I think everyone was extremely happy after we won Pokémon UNITE APAC Championship because it guaranteed us a position is the World Championship 2022. It confirmed our trip to London, and in that sense, validated all of our hard work, training, and struggles.

Q. Despite the hard work, your team did not win the World Championship 2022. Can you cite one reason why you were unable to finish towards the top of the leaderboard?

Ice: I believe it was due to the fact that Dev, our main player, was unable to attend the World Championship 2022 due to visa issues. This contributed to less training time for us, and also gave us less time to research and prepare for other teams.

Q. How many hours do you dedicate to the game on a daily basis? Do you increase the number of hours whenever there is a tournament approaching?

Ice: I dedicate around three to four hours to playing the game on a daily basis. I personally spend an extra one to two hours every day, researching other regions and teams. I usually increase the number of hours when I know that a tournament is approaching.

Q. What are some points that you would like to impart to the ones who are trying their best to make a name in the esports world?

Ice: You need to work hard and do everything that you can to do that is in your control.

