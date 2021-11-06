BGMI, Free Fire MAX, and Pokemon UNITE nominated for Google Play Users' Choice Game Awards 2021

Battle royale mobile gamers are excited as both BGMI and Free Fire MAX have been nominated for the Users’ Choice Awards 2021 hosted by the Google Play Store. Both games have massive significance on mobile gaming platforms.

Both Battle Royale games have garnered over 50 million downloads. While BGMI has a rating of 4 stars, Free Fire MAX is rated 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

BGMI, Free Fire MAX and other games nominated for Users’ Choice Game Awards 2021

World Cricket Championship 3 took home the Google Play Store Awards 2020 in the Users’ Choice Game category. This time round, players are excited for a Battle Royale (be it Free Fire MAX BGMI) title to win the title.

World Cricket Championship 3 won the Users’ Choice Game award previous year (Image via 9to5google)

Users’ Choice Game is one of the categories of the elaborate Google Play Store Awards. Best Game of the Year, Best Competitive Game, Best Indie Game, Best Casual Game, and Best Innovative Game are some of the categories in this award ceremony hosted by the Google Play Store.

Aside from BGMI and Free Fire MAX, these are the games that have been nominated for the Users’ Choice Game Awards 2021:

1. Pokémon UNITE

2. Summoners War: Lost Centuria

3. Project Makeover

4. Beatstar – Touch Your Music

5. MARVEL Future Revolution

6. Score! Hero 2

7. The Walking Dead: Survivors

8. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

TiMi Studio Group @timistudios

pokemon.com/us/pokemon-new… Since the first reveal of #PokémonUNITE nearly a year ago, development has continued to progress. More playable Pokémon have been added, changes and additions have been made to the gameplay, the visuals have improved, and much more. Since the first reveal of #PokémonUNITE nearly a year ago, development has continued to progress. More playable Pokémon have been added, changes and additions have been made to the gameplay, the visuals have improved, and much more.pokemon.com/us/pokemon-new… https://t.co/NlUzSCgent

Players have the option to vote for their favorite game. The voting ends in one week and four days. Users can click here to cast a vote in favor of their favorite game.

Players have one week and four days to cast their vote (Image via Google Play Store)

Needless to say, mobile gamers will have to be logged in to their Google accounts in order to cast their vote. The final results for all the categories of the Google Play Store Awards 2021 will be announced on 29 November 2021.

