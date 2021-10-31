Top 5 Incubator bundles in Free Fire MAX (October 2021)

Free Fire Incubator is one of the more popular methods by which players can get special bundles. Mobile gamers have to spin the Incubator wheel using diamonds and hope to get lucky.

Players require 40 diamonds to spin the wheel once and 180 diamonds to spin the wheel five times. These spins will give players Blueprints and Evolution Stone Tokens that they can convert to get Incubator bundles. The following are the best incubator bundles for Free Fire right now.

Five stunning Incubator bundles with Free Fire

5) Top Criminal

This is one of the most common Incubator bundles in Free Fire. There are four criminals, Yellow, Red, Blue and Green; Green is one of the rarest bundles available. The Green Criminal bundle was re-introduced as a part of the 4th-anniversary update celebrations.

4) Dino Rangers

Dino Rangers are one of the rarest bundles in Free Fire and one of the first to be introduced in the game. There are six Dino bundles available, and each of them has to be equipped as a complete set. Players needed seven Evolution Stones and three Dino Blueprints to get one Dino.

3) Mystical Masters

Players can get three tattoo bundles in this Incubator bundle that was introduced a long time back. There was a total of three costumes, each for male and female. The bundle is rare and one of the most extraordinary bundles a player can acquire in Free Fire.

2) Jestor Manor

This is one of the rare horror-themed Incubator bundles in the game. Players will find similarities between the clown in the famous horror movie IT with the Jestor Manor bundle. There are three types of creepy costumes that players can buy – Red, Gold, and Black.

1) Galaxy Troopers

There are six bundles that players can win via this Incubator bundle set. These are the Star Crystal bundle, Star’s Core bundle, Silvery Beast bundle, Pure White bundle, Star Beast bundle, and Inner Galaxy bundle. Players will need to accumulate Evolution Stone and Blueprint: Galaxy to buy the Galaxy Trooper set.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar