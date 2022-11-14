During a livestream on November 13, Twitch star Felix "xQc" realized that he was invited to fellow Twitch sensation Chance "Sodapoppin's" brand new event called the Trash Talk Tournament.

The content creator expressed regret at missing the special event, claiming that he forgot about it due to a "massive argument" with someone. He then stated:

"Man, I didn't do it on purpose! I swear! Bro, I was in an argument. Oh, man!"

xQc explains why he forgot being invited to Sodapoppin's Trash Talk Tournament

At the 15:53 mark of his November 13 broadcast, xQc started browsing Twitch and noticed that Sodapoppin was hosting a One True King (OTK) event called Trash Talk. He remarked:

"Dude, dude, am I crazy about this f***ing game, brain dead mode now? What's everybody doing these days? OTK Trash Talk."

Timestamp: 15:53:49

After a brief pause, the former Overwatch pro realized he had been invited to the event as well. He explained why he missed the tournament, claiming that he had a massive argument with someone.

Felix recalled seeing Sodapoppin's direct messages for the event and said:

"Wait! I think he invited me to it the other day, f***ing! I was in a rush, doing something. No! I was like, well, I was invited to this. Dude! I was in a massive argument with somebody. I saw his DMs and I f***ked it! He invited me to that, man!"

The conversation concluded with xQc claiming that he did not intentionally miss the OTK tournament.

Fans react to xQc realizing he was invited to an OTK event

The Twitch streamer's clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the reaction thread amassed more than 66 fan reactions. Redditor u/thepalmtree suggested that xQc needs to hire a manager:

Another Redditor responded, claiming that Felix had recently stated that he was looking forward to hiring a personal assistant this month:

Some fans remarked on how the French-Canadian personality backed out of Blaire "QTCinderella's" S**tcamp 2022 and commented:

A member of the community stated that Sodapoppin will continue to host the Trash Talk Tournament, and that xQc can be a part of future events:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For context, One True King's Trash Talk Tournament: Wanba Warriors was hosted on Sodapoppin's Twitch channel on November 13, 2022. Streamers competed in non-mainstream multiplayer games during it, with the winner set to receive the entire prize pool.

16 popular Twitch streamers participated in the first Trash Talk Tournament, including Eric "Erobb221," Ali "Myth," Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL," Zoil, Albert "BoxBox," and others.

