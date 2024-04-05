“I expect that behavior from an 11-year-old” - Jynxzi goes off at Clix and explains why he was upset with him amid recent feud

The ongoing conflict between Twitch star Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix" seems to have escalated further. For those unfamiliar, Clix controversially posted a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend online, understandably provoking a reaction from him.

While Clix offered an apology during a livestream of his own, the American internet personality wasn't happy with his behavior, and the pair's relationship remains strained.

On April 4, 2024, the streamer addressed the feud in an episode of his eponymous podcast alongside Adin Ross. He voiced his discontent with Clix, saying:

"I expect that behavior from an 11-year-old.”

"It wasn't a real apology" - Jynxzi speaks on Clix following their recent feud

Despite the controversy being more than a week old at this point, Jynxzi remains upset with Clix. He addressed the feud on his podcast on April 4, 2024, elaborating on his strained relationship with the Fortnite pro:

"I genuinely did consider myself friends with Clix. It wasn't a lot but we called off stream about other sh*t. I was asking him about other sh*t like Fortnite sh*t. I did consider Clix a friend."

He continued:

"I expect that behavior from an 11-year-old on Twitter, a 14-year-old on TikTok but if you're a streamer and Clix is a big streamer, probably top 15 streamers in the world, in America, you have to understand you're a platform and when you're doing it live like that, you're kind of throwing me in (a beef), 'cause I don't get into beefs with streamers but there is no other course of action."

(Timestamp: 00:49:02)

Adin Ross had also reacted to the feud on his stream, stating how he believes Clix is a "good kid" since he apologized.

However, according to Jynxzi, the apology wasn't genuine:

"What you're saying about the apology, it wasn't a real apology. He said it six times. He said, 'I'm sorry you got mad.' That's not an apology."

The streamer also revealed that Clix tried to reach out to him, but he did not entertain any messages. He said:

"He texted me off-stream and said like, 'You, can we call?' that night, and I said, 'Get the f**k off my phone' 'cause I considered this guy an actual friend, I always f**ked with Clix, and then it's like, now I don't."

The feud has garnered a lot of attention in the streaming community. Notably, streamers like Adin Ross and Josh "YourRAGE" have weighed in on the matter. YourRAGE, for instance, reacted by suggesting that Jynxzi harbored insecurities over his relationship.