"What the f**k is going on in the white community?" - YourRAGE baffled at recent drama involving Jynxzi and Clix

The Twitch community faced a rough day yesterday (March 27, 2024), marked by a drama involving Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Cody "Clix." Since then, numerous streamers, including Adin Ross, have shared their reactions. Today, another streamer, Josh "YourRAGE," also chimed in on the matter, finding amusement in the silly nature of the conflict between the two.

Josh expressed relief that he wasn't involved in the drama. Instead, he found it entertaining to observe the conflict between the two from an outsider's perspective, referring to them as "circus monkeys." He remarked:

"What the f**k is going on in the white community?"

YourRAGE reacts to ongoing beef between Jynxzi and Clix

Yesterday, there was a clash between two of the most popular streamers, Nicholas "Jynxzi" and Clix. The dispute stemmed from a wager in which Nicholas lost to Clix. In jest, Clix posted a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend online, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

Following the incident, several streamers, including Lacy and Adin Ross, have offered their perspectives. YourRAGE, renowned for his calm and collected demeanor, found amusement in the frivolity of the feud. He said:

"What the f**k is going on in the white community? (referring to a clip involving Jynxzi and Lacy) You know what's crazy? I love it that it is not us (he and his community) not this time."

Watch YourRAGE's stream by clicking here (Timestamp: 01:02:40)

He ended up calling those involved in the feud "circus monkeys." He said:

"We could watch the circus monkeys just do their thing (imitating clapping). Keep arguing, keep arguing. Keep f**king arguing. God damn, but this sh*t looks like murder beef. God damn!"

He wasn't completely an observer, though. He did give his take after seeing a clip of Clix talking about the drama, where he said that he didn't care about what the community thinks about him. Reacting to this, YourRAGE said:

"I'm not going to lie, there is probably some insecurities within that relationship (Nicholas and Breckie Hill) but your girlfriend does OF. But it's like, valid insecurities."

As mentioned previously, Adin Ross also shared his opinions on the situation. The popular streamer defended Clix, acknowledging that while the action (posting Nicholas' girlfriend's image) was wrong, he believed Clix to be a "good kid," especially after his apology.