"You genuinely felt bad and apologized" - Adin Ross defends Clix following recent controversy with Jynxzi and his girlfriend

Kick streamer Adin Ross has now entered the fray regarding the ongoing controversy involving fellow streamers Cody "Clix" and Nicholas "Jynxzi." For those unaware, after Jynxzi lost a wager with Clix, the latter posted a suggestive image of Jynxzi's girlfriend, Breckie Hill, on X.com. Understandably, this infuriated Jynxzi, leading him to launch into a heated tirade against Clix.

Adin Ross, who is almost always up-to-date with controversies in the streaming community, gave his take on the issue. While acknowledging that Clix's actions were inappropriate, Adin also said that since Clix has apologized, he should be forgiven. He remarked:

"You (Clix) genuinely felt bad and apologized"

The clip even found its way to Clix, who stated:

"Most valid take there is."

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross weighs in on the ongoing feud with Clix and Jynxzi

Kick streamer Adin Ross, who has previously collaborated with Clix, stood by his side amidst the recent controversy involving Clix and Jynxzi. The prominent streamer expressed his belief that Clix is a "good kid." He said:

"What you said was wrong because Jynxzi felt disrespected by it, but you apologized. You apologized five, or six times, right? And it got dragged on. So in my opinion bro, I know you, I know the type of person you are, you're a good f**king kid."

He also said that he believes Jynxzi will, too, realize this and move on from the drama:

"He's upset (Jynxzi) but I think he will truly calm down and try to resolve things with you. I don't think it's gonna keep f**king lingering."

This wasn't the only statement that Adin Ross made regarding the drama. He further stated that Jynxzi should have seen it coming since he is presently dating an OF model. He said:

"I'm not defending anybody or anything...It's valid for him to be mad. You guys would be mad too. If your girl got posted like this, you'd be pissed. Now my other take is this - Jynxzi dating somebody that has an OF, I will say, you signed yourself up for this."

Expand Tweet

The ongoing drama between Clix and Jynxzi has naturally elicited numerous responses. Another streamer, Lacy, voiced his opinion on the controversy, supporting Clix. Lacy suggested that Jynxzi should be "humbled" in response to the situation.

This has further provoked a response from Jynxzi himself, who took to his Twitch stream to state that Lacy is biased towards Clix and would defend him to any extent.