"There is not a more biased account than you" - Jynxzi goes on explosive rant against Twitch streamer Lacy amid feud with Clix

Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi" continued his verbal assault, this time targeting fellow streamer Lacy. This follows Lacy's expression of solidarity with Cody "Clix," who yesterday (March 27) provoked Nicholas by sharing a suggestive image of Nicholas' girlfriend, Breckie Hill. During his stream, Lacy said:

"You need to be humbled. Your ego has gotten the best of you and it's cool, it happens. I completely understand it. You're on top of the world right now. You are the number one streamer in the world. You have the most viewers, the most fans. You're making millions and millions of dollars but you need to stay grounded."

Jynxzi naturally wasn't too thrilled by Lacy's remarks. The streamer shared his rant against him, stating:

"There is not a more biased account than you."

Jynxzi goes off on Lacy following recent feud with Clix

Yesterday, March 27, Jynxzi and Clix engaged in a heated debate on stream after Clix posted a suggestive image of Nicholas' girlfriend on X.com. This incident quickly went viral online. Today, Lacy entered the feud, backing Clix and asserting that Nicholas needed to be "humbled."

Nicholas, however, was not pleased with his remarks and went ahead with his retort. He said:

"I understand, Clix is literally your (Lacy's) father. So Clix could actually punch someone in the face and you would have been like, 'Their head shouldn't have been in the way.' There's not a more biased account than you. You are literally the most biased. You and Ronaldo (Stable Ronaldo) are the two most biased Clix d*ckriders I have ever seen..."

His rant didn't end there as he went on to reiterate that he was too biased to have an opinion on the steamer and urged him not to take his name anymore. He said:

"Clix is your f**king father. You know you will take his side no matter what. You're the most biased little sh*t head, d*ckrider I've ever seen in my life. You are literally doing backflips on Clix's d*ck...get the f**k off his d*ck and keep my name out of your f**king mouth."

Funnily enough, this wasn't even the only rant that Jynxzi has produced recently. In the same stream, he had a feud with Clix. The steamer ended up chastising Sidemen member and YouTuber Harry "W2S" for comparing him with fellow streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." The YouTuber described Nicholas as the "white Speed," which provoked a strong reaction from the streamer.