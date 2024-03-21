"Don't be fooled by their awards": Trainwreckstv tells YourRage that other Twitch streamers are forced to like the W/L community

A clip of Kick streamer Josh "YourRage" talking to Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is going viral on social media. In it, the latter can be heard telling Josh that the W/L community on Twitch and other streaming platforms is not welcomed by certain individuals.

While Trainwreckstv does not name who exactly hates the group of predominantly Black content creators, his mention of awards insinuates that he is referring to QTCinderella's Streamer Awards and other adjacent streamers.

When YourRage talked about how some of these content creators are cool with the W/L community, Tyler vehemently denied it and stated that the only reason the Poggers community and fellow Twitch creators liked Josh and his friends was because they were popular. He said:

"I remember what went down; they were forced to like you. You understand? So don't be fooled by their awards; don't be fooled by the credit they give you now. They have to give you that because you are bigger. Do you understand?"

"If they had a choice, they would suppress you": Trainwreckstv rants to YourRage about W/L community allegedly being villanized by other streamers

For those who aren't familiar, over the last couple of years, the W/L community has seen a massive rise in popularity in the streaming industry. Just like other cliques on Twitch, such as the Poggers group, it is essentially a loose and unofficial group of content creators with overlapping fan bases.

Kai Cenat, who recently won the Streamer of the Year Award two times in a row, is notably one of the biggest stars who can be associated with the community, and even he has acknowledged the differences between the groups.

While it does contain white streamers such as Adin Ross, the W/L community is predominantly Black, and YourRage was talking about how other English-speaking US-based streamers reacted positively to them initially. He said:

"But I am not going to lie. They didn't. They did not not like us. Surprisingly, they kind of f*ck with us a little bit."

However, he was cut short by Trainwreckstv, who was having none of it, and claimed that the W/L community had been villanized by others and urged YourRage to remember "the history." Here's what he said:

"Nah, bro, nah, nah. Don't be fooled. Don't be fooled. They were forced to f*ck with you. Don't forget the history. At first, they tried villainizing you, vilifying you, right? They were shi*t talking the W/L community as if you were trash."

He then went on to claim that the reason the other Twitch streamers include the AMP members and others in their award ceremonies is because they have become very popular. He said:

"But once they realized you were bigger and had more power, they tried saving face and tried being cool. Remember."

YourRage seemed convinced and murmured:

"I remember that sh*t, I remember."

Trainwreckstv wasn't done and continued his rant. He even went as far as to state that some people wanted to oppress the W/L community:

"If they had a choice, they would oppress you, suppress you, and silence you because they want all the power. But they couldn't do that. I have been in this game a long time. I know how these motherf**ers operate. Trust me on that."

The clip underlines the tension some of the streamers in the two communities harbor against each other, with creators such as Adin Ross and HasanAbi having openly clashed online in the past over Ross's association with the contentious Andrew Tate.