"I f**king hate this game!" - Ludwig smashes his controller and rage-quits his Pokemon livestream

YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig dedicated a livestream on April 23, 2023, to playing a modded version of Pokemon. Things, however, did not go as planned, as the streamer decided to cut short his broadcast in less than two hours. It all started to go downhill when he faced Trainer Sykkuno, who possessed five high-level pocket monsters.

After a series of intense battles, the Los Angeles-based personality lost his cool when his level 47 Pokemon's attack missed and was eventually taken out by the opposing level 45 Gardevoir. This resulted in the YouTuber smashing his controller and going on a long, rage-fueled rant.

Ludwig expressed his dissatisfaction with the modded version of the Pokemon, exclaiming that there is a "0% chance" of him playing it in the future. He added:

"I'm not playing the game anymore. There's a 0% chance of playing this game, ever again in my f**king life. I f**king hate this game! This is just a piece of s**t game that f**king; the game looks ugly as s**t. All the songs f**king suck! I f**king hate this game! I'm not touching this god d*mn game!"

"Today is a sad day" - Ludwig abruptly ends his livestream after rage-quitting Pokemon playthrough

After being outplayed and defeated by Gardevoir, Ludwig smashed his controller in a fit of rage and decided not to continue with his Pokemon playthrough. He stated that he would never play the game again:

"F**k! F**k! I'm not playing it. I'm not playing it anymore! I'm done! I'm not playing it. I'm done with the game. I'm not going to play the anymore!"

He then went on a long rant about how he despised the game and thought it was ugly. He continued further, remarking that there was "not enough" originality and creativity:

"There's not enough Pokemon orignality and creativity in it. All those chatters are banned for f**king life. I'm not doing it! I'm done! I'm done with the game! It's a s**t f**king game. I'm not going to touch the game ever. I'm done! I'm going to react to f**king TikToks and I'm going to play Jump King. Okay? F**k this game!"

Timestamp: 01:41:45

A few moments later, Ludwig expressed his sadness at how powerful Pokemon Trainer Sykkuno was. Before ending his broadcast, the streamer stated:

"Five Pokemon! It doesn't even show me the levels. It's... 'Just going to call it off?' No! You f**king a**hole! I'm going to go lie down and be sad. Let me be sad! I'm sad today. Today is a sad day. I'm sad. I don't want to play."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Ludwig's clip in which he became enraged during his Pokemon playthrough was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what fans had to say:

Redditors sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Several Redditors were surprised to see the streamer rage so much during his Pokemon playthrough, with one community member dubbing the incident a "classic Ludwig moment."

