"I didn't f**king relapse" - xQc responds to rumors and speculations of him dating Tana Mongeau

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" took to his latest stream (August 30) to dismiss any rumors about him dating Tana Mongeau after a viewer mentioned it in the chat. While discussing his post-event antics following the conclusion of the Streamy Awards 2023, the streamer shared details about visiting the beach. He clarified definitively that Tana was not with him on the beach and that they are not in a romantic relationship.

xQc's response made it evident that he has faced some challenges in his relationships over the past few months. The streamer said that he hasn't experienced a "relapse" into starting another relationship, reassuring:

"I didn't f**king relapse. I don't know what it means dude. Yeah, I'm not doing that sh*t."

"I think Tana's cool" - xQc speaks on Tana Mongeau, says they are not dating

xQc's history includes numerous relationships, even as he deals with an ongoing legal dispute involving his partner/spouse, Adept. However, he made it clear that he had no connection with Tana Mongeau, although he did say that she was "cool." He added:

"I went to the beach and no, I did not go with Tana Mongeau. I think Tana's cool. Guys, Tana's cool though. I think she's a good partygoer. I talked to her at the event. It stays right there. It doesn't go past the f**king, 'Hi, what's up, wanna get some shots,' type thing. It doesn't get past that ever. She's chill though."

"I don't have a problem with her. I think, a lot of times, people get caught in a drama, like, I'm supposed to know all the drama about other people and I'm supposed to be like, not hang out with them on the basis..."

Here's what the fans said

Coincidentally, Tana recently teamed up with the UK-based YouTube group Sidemen, who are also organizing the upcoming Sidemen Charity Match next month (September 9). In this event, xQc is set to take part. The latter is expected to feature in the YouTube All-Stars XI (away side) as the goalkeeper.