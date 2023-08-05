“Tana scammed us” - Sidemen members reveal how Tana Mongeau lied and made the YouTube group pay for her and her friend's entire trip

Sidemen members, notably JJ "KSI" and Simon "Miniminter," revealed that Tana Mongeau, who had previously partnered with them on a project, provided false information regarding her trip to the UK. Tana, hailing from Las Vegas, was invited to participate in a "20 vs 1" video alongside the UK-based group. As expected, she was joined by a few companions during her visit.

During the latest episode of the Side+ Podcast, the Sidemen members disclosed that Tana had asked to bring her assistant and a make-up artist. She subsequently requested to extend their stay for a few additional days. However, it was later revealed that the individual introduced as the make-up artist was, in fact, merely a friend of Tana's. Reacting to the story, Simon said:

"Tana scammed us."

"Why don't you just be real?" - Sidemen members bemused at Tana Mongeau's behavior

The Sidemen, one of the most subscribed YouTube groups, recently collaborated with American social media personality Tana Mongeau. Expectedly, the group covered the expenses for her visit to the UK. However, the members had also discovered that she made up a story about her friend. Miniminter revealed:

"Did you know that Tana scammed us? So we wanted her to do this video (20 vs 1). So we said 'Oh, we'll fly you out. Put you up in a hotel. You do the video.' She's like 'Cool, I have my assistant.' We're like, 'Yeah, of course.' Fly her out too, get the hotel."

He continued:

"She's like, 'Ah, I really need this make-up artist.' We're like, 'Fair enough.' Fly him out, get his hotel."

During a podcast that Tana filmed back in the States, the Sidemen discovered:

"She flies back, does a podcast with the guy, turns out it's just her friend. never done make-up in his life and they had the whole flight, teaching him how to look like he was putting make up on her."

Although no notable hostility was present, KSI did admit that she had the option to simply tell the truth:

"Why don't you just be real? Just be like, 'Can I also have two friends?' We would've been like 'Yeah, sure'."

Tana has since then responded to the clip, stating:

Tana Mongeau @tanamongeau HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA IM SORRY I THOUGHT YOUD SAY NO TO BE FAIR MIKE SAID YOU HAD MILLIONS HAHAHAHA NOOOOOOOO twitter.com/dramaalert/sta…

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of the group's official Twitter accounts (@joinsideplus). Here are some of the reactions made under the clip:

𝓡 𝓤 𝓓 𝓡 𝓐 @breathingcolls @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD She’s got the onlyfans money as well. She could easily afford to fly her friends and book hotel. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Angela Perks @angela_perks5 @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD These type of videos are tacky anyway, and getting someone like her makes them even tackier

MrBeast (Parody) @MrBeastfunny @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD Tana gonna be the next one to face the allegations I can feel it in my bones

darker @DarkTea44 @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD She has the money so that’s just sad rly

B🍃 @BlindedModdZ_ @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD and she barely made the video good

Kenny'D'Nigerian🇳🇬 @UkoKenny @joinsideplus @Deji @KSI @miniminter @ZerkaaHD When you make up a make up as an excuse

The Sidemen have officially announced their comeback to the field with the fifth edition of their much anticipated Charity match. Scheduled for September 9, the event will be held at the London Stadium.