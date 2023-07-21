Tana Mongeau reveals her participation in KSI and Sidemen's popular 20 vs 1 series, becomes first female personality to do so

Internet personality and YouTuber Tana Mongeau is poised to make her first appearance on the popular Sidemen "20 vs 1" series. For those unfamiliar, the "20 vs 1" series typically involves a male YouTuber going on a date with several women. During the date, the YouTuber receives instructions or challenges through a concealed earpiece, which they must complete.

Tana Mongeau's participation marks a significant milestone as the first female YouTuber to be featured in the dating series. Normally titled "20 Women vs 1," her involvement will change the format, making it "20 Men vs 1" for the very first time.

However, it's worth noting that Tana is openly bisexual, potentially leading to a more diverse mix of participants in the "20 vs 1" series.

Tana Mongeau confirms her participation in upcoming Sidemen video

There has been a lot of speculation among fans about the potential personality set to feature in the upcoming Sidemen video. Among the names thrown into the mix were Darren "IShowSpeed" and Chris "ChrisMD," especially after tweets from JJ "KSI" and Harry "W2S," which hinted at possible collaborations or appearances.

ksi @KSI . Top 5 Sidemen video 100000% Just finished filming one of the funniest Sidemen videos with our special guest. Top 5 Sidemen video 100000%

KSI hints at mystery participant (Image via KSI/Twitter)

W2S from Sidemen teases new video (Image via Wroetoshaw/Twitter)

The speculations were put to rest when Tana Mongeau herself posted snippets of their shoot on her Snapchat story, confirming her participation in the Sidemen series.

With her involvement now confirmed, fans can look forward to an exciting and unique episode with the inclusion of the first female YouTuber in the "20 vs 1" dating series.

Tana's past relationship with fellow YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul will add further intrigue to her participation in the Sidemen series, considering the long-standing feud between Jake and KSI.

Fans react to the news

Tana Mongeau's involvement promises to offer viewers a unique and captivating experience. Fans on Twitter and Reddit have already shared their reactions, expressing excitement about seeing the first female participant in the "20 vs 1" series. Here are some of the notable ones:

Banda Propaganda @bigboxingguy @sidemenupdated Wow, @jakepaul ex wife in a sidemen video

Matthew Nepgen @matthewnepgen @sidemenupdated I’m sure nothing but wholesome content will come out of this for the millions of 10 year olds that watch their videos.

Damián @Dam9an @sidemenupdated this is prolly the best girl they could have gotten for this video

SHB @SHBismyname @sidemenupdated Not a bad idea tbf

Tana Mongeau has previously appeared as a guest in the "SIDEMEN TINDER IN REAL LIFE 4 (USA YOUTUBE EDITION)" video on the Sidemen channel in 2022.

The Sidemen is the most subscribed YouTube group in the UK. For those unfamiliar, the group consistently releases a video every Sunday as part of their regular content schedule.