"It's gonna shock the world" - KSI teases new Sidemen 20 Women vs 1 video in the making, fans speculate it could possibly feature IShowSpeed

YouTube sensation and fellow member of the Sidemen group, JJ "KSI," used his Twitter platform to respond to a fan's post regarding a potential "20 women vs 1" video. In his response, the YouTuber suggested that the participant could potentially "shock" the audience, hinting at the inclusion of an unexpected individual. He said:

"It’s gonna shock the world."

For those unfamiliar, the video series entails placing a YouTuber in a speed dating scenario with numerous women while the Sidemen instruct them through a hidden earpiece to carry out various pranks.

KSI's recent response pretty much confirms a new video in the series. However, the identity of the participant remains undisclosed. Fans are convinced that fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" will likely be chosen.

Is IShowSpeed going to be in Sidemen's new video?

The UK YouTube group, Sidemen, is renowned for creating entertaining video series on their channel, with one notable example being the "20 Women vs 1" series. This series has already featured prominent personalities like Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, and Jidon "JiDion."

KSI's recent tweet implies that a potential participant, who has not previously appeared on the Sidemen channel, might be involved. However, it should be noted that this is currently in the speculative stage.

KSI was not the sole YouTuber to tweet about the upcoming video. Harry "W2S" also joined in by posting a tweet, asking fans for suggestions regarding potential tasks that could be assigned to the participant during their dates. He wrote:

Harry @wroetoshaw Any funny ideas that we could make someone do in a 20 v 1?

IShowSpeed is rumored to be in the UK, which could hint at the participation. The American has been traveling extensively and closely associated with the UK-based group, having previously featured in their charity match last year.

IShowSpeed Reports @IShowReports Speed meets a UK Roadman and does this at the END

Additional potential participants for the upcoming video could include Tobi "TBJZL," another group member, and Chris "ChrisMD," a popular UK-based YouTuber.

What did the fans say?

The tweets have certainly sparked a wave of speculation among fans. Many suggested it could be IShowSpeed since he is in the UK. Here are some of the notable reactions made on Twitter:

⍟ @strikinv @sidemenupdated @Sidemen I think it will end up being Chris. Not sure if speed would actually do it but he should

IShowSpeed is expected to return to the UK in September to participate in the upcoming Sidemen charity match 2023. The event is scheduled for September 9 at the London Stadium.