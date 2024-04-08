"I feel overwhelmed" - Twitch streamer Cinna shocked as viewer sends her rare Yu-Gi-Oh! cards reportedly worth over $7,000

Popular Twitch streamer Cinna (153K followers) was recently stunned during a stream when a fan sent her a package to her PO Box. Inside were several gifts, including a remarkable find - a sealed and unopened Yu-Gi-Oh! 1999 box, valued at over $7000 ($7,680 according to eBay). Watch the Twitch clip here:

Alongside other gifts like wall hangings and clothes, this particular item took everyone by surprise, both the streamer and the viewers, due to its hefty price tag. Reacting to the box of cards, the streamer remarked:

"I feel overwhelmed."

Cinna shocked after a fan sent her an eBay link to the Yu-Gi-Oh! box of card

Streamers, especially the popular ones, often receive gifts from fans, which is nothing out of the ordinary. However, now and then, fans go above and beyond what is expected and shell out thousands of dollars. Cinna's latest stream witnessed something similar.

During her April 7 stream, the streamer opened her PO Box, revealing gift items sent by her fans. Among them was a package containing a couple of Yu-Gi-Oh! card boxes, with one reportedly valued at over $7,600.

The Bandai Sealed Yu-Gi-Oh! box visibly stunned her. One of her friends even called her on stream and humorously pointed out that she could buy a new car with the card's value.

After checking the eBay link to the card, the magnitude of its value became even more apparent to her. She said:

"Jesus Christ! This is the eBay link? Bro! Bodango!...I don't even know what to say. Can I mail you like, a thank you card like, what the f**k? What do I do? This is so nice. I feel overwhelmed. I genuinely, don't know what to say."

(Timestamp: 02:19:25)

She was clearly lost for words as she added:

"I do not know what to say. I am incredibly thankful. I am just a streamer, I do not deserve this. This is so nice, I don't even know what to do. I genuinely don't know what to do. I am so thankful."

Here is a screenshot of the eBay page of the box of cards:

Cinna shocked after seeing the box's value (Image via Twitch)

Cinna, an Austin-based streamer, boasts a substantial following of over 150K followers. Known for her consistency in streaming, she typically engages with her audience in the "Just Chatting" category, although she also enjoys playing a diverse range of games during her streams.